Box Butte County: Nebraska Dreams

The 2020 Box Butte County Fair is here. After the crazy year that we have had it wasn’t clear a couple of months ago if we would be having a Fair. So glad that we are! It’s a much needed distraction for everyone.
This year’s theme is “Boots, Jeans, & Nebraska Dreams”.
Tickets for this years events are available online or by stopping in the Fair Office.
Aside from those events, the 95th year of the Box Butte County Fair will have something for everyone Thursday, July 30 through Sunday, August 9.
The 2020 Box Butte County Fair is all about taking pride in our state and our way of life.
The “Boots, Jeans, & Nebraska Dreams” theme explains it all.
Below is the comprehensive schedule of Fair events:
Thursday, July 30
7:00 pm 4-H Public Style Review & Music Contest
8:45 pm Drive-In Pop-Up Movie
Saturday, August 1
8:00 am 4-H Horse Show
Sunday, August 2
11:00 am 4-H Dog Show
1:00 pm 4-H Cat Show
Monday, August 3
9:00 am – 5:00 pm Enter Open Classes C, D, E, G, & H
Tuesday, August 4
3 pm Clover Kids Pet Parade
6-9 pm FAMILY FUN NIGHT – Jr Rodeo, Games, Goat roping, Free Meal
6-6:30 pm Junior Rodeo Registration
6:30 pm Junior Rodeo
9:00 pm Family Glow Run
Wednesday, August 5
9:00 am – 3:00 pm Enter Open Class B, K, & F
11 am Open Poultry Show (Registration from 10-11 am)
1:00 pm 4-H Poultry Show
2:00 pm Hops & Berries Contest – Enter @ 1:00 pm – Waterhole #9
1:00 pm Waterhole #9 Bar Opens
4:00 pm 4-H Rabbit Show
8:00 pm FAIR QUEEN CONTEST
Thursday, August 6
8:00 am 4-H Swine
9:00 am – 9:00 pm All 4-H Exhibits Open
12:00 am – 8:00 pm All Commercial Exhibits Open
1:00 pm Waterhole #9 Opens
1:00 pm 4-H Goat Show
5:00 pm PREMA Sponsored Meal
5:30 pm 4-H Small Animal Round Robin-Multipurpose
7:00 pm Chore Relays
Friday, August 7
8:00 am 4-H Dairy Cow & Dairy Goat Show
9:00 am 4-H Beef Show
9:00 am – 9:00 pm 4-H Exhibits Open
9:00 am – 9:00 pm Commercial Exhibits Open
12:00 am Old Timers Picnic – Multipurpose Hall, 60 & up
1:00 pm Waterhole #9 Opens
1:30 pm 4-H Sheep Show
4:00 pm 4-H Cookie Jar & Auction
5:30 pm HEARTLAND PULLING STREET STOCK
7:00 pm 4-H Large Animal Round Robin
7:30 pm HEARTLAND PULLING & TRACTOR PULL
9:00 pm Teen Dance – Multipurpose Hall
Saturday, August 8
7:30 am 5K Memorial Run/Walk – Grandstands – Registration starts at 6:45 am
10:00 am 66th Annual Parade
11:00 am (after parade) All Exhibits Open
11:00 am – 1:00 pm Livestock Buyers BBQ – Multipurpose Hall
12:30 pm 4-H & FFA Livestock Sale
1:00 pm Waterhole #9 Open
4:00 pm Livestock Judging Contest
4:30 pm 4-H Music Contest
8:00 pm CONCERT- Ned LeDoux
Sunday, August 9
7:00 am - 10:00 am FFA Breakfast
9:00 am “Fair Worship Service”
10:00 am – 12:00 pm Release All Exhibits
1:00 pm DEMOLITION DERBY
Panhandle Public Health Assistant Health Director Jessica Davies said, “We understand how important 4-H and county fairs are to our communities and have been working very diligently with each of them for a safe experience for any and all attending and to ensure compliance with the Governor’s Directed Health Measure. Nebraska Extension has done an outstanding job overall with the reinforcement of safety practices and setting up shows, judging, etc. in a very safe manner. The fairs have also been organizing and coordinating for the most up-to-date safety experiences but attendees have an important role of staying in compliance with the safety precautions as well. Not to attend if they are experiencing symptoms, sitting as a household at least 6 feet from other households, washing and sanitizing their hands frequently, and wearing a mask when possible and if they cannot practice social distancing.”.
The Fair Board, along with Panhandle Public Health, has established some guidelines to help keep everyone healthy and safe:
-Register/buy tickets for events online, print the forms off and send them in, or bring them filled out to the event the day of, to avoid congestion at sign-in tables/ticket booth/office.
-Participants, spectators, and volunteers are encouraged to wear masks (not required)
-If you’re not feeling well, running a temp, etc., please stay home
-Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the fair grounds.
-The grounds will be clearly marked to encourage social distancing, especially in lines for concessions, etc.
-High use areas will be cleaned twice as often as usual.
-In the beer garden, we will ask that people don’t crowd around the bar, we will have more servers and perhaps come to tables if need be, to avoid congestion.
-Volunteers will be asked to wear gloves when appropriate.
-Items used by multiple people will be sanitized between uses.
