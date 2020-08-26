Bubba’s Bar and Grill was set to open earlier this year. Early March was the plan but then our world was turned upside-down with the Coronavirus Pandemic. They were able to open their doors on June 15 at half capacity and then full capacity the 22nd of June.
This past Friday, August 21st, owner and operator Amy Honstein and her husband Matt held an Open House to celebrate the opening of their business and all of the hard work that they had put into it.
“Business has been busy and the support from the community has been overwhelming,” said owner Amy Honstein. “It has slowed down some after Fair but I expected that to happen.”
“I know that there are a lot of people in town that might not have been in yet but I think we’re still feeling the effects of COVID,” Honstein added.
On Friday morning the Hemingford Chamber of Commerce celebrated Bubba’s with a ribbon cutting.
Customers enjoyed a daily special and business was steady all day. Then shortly after 4 p.m. all of Hemingford lost power.
Turns out that there was a problem with a PREMA sub station and that power would not be returned for anywhere from two to ten hours.
Bubba’s was forced to close their doors to the public.
At 8:30 p.m. Crossbell was set to take the stage to put on a show for the customers and help celebrate the opening of Bubba’s.
It just so happens that Crossbell’s drummer is Darren Jelinek, owner of Jaybird Electric in Alliance. Amy was assured that even if the power was not turned on in time, the show would still go on as they had enough generators to power the whole town.
Right around 8 p.m. the power came back on and Amy let out a sigh of relief.
“The Open House was a little slow due to the power outage,” Honstein said.
Crossbell took the stage and rocked the house with a mixture of country music and rock and roll. Every table was filled with people chatting and having a good time.
“It sure was fun, people had a good time,” she added.
“Dale Wood was my motivator and talked me into opening Bubba’s,” Honstein said. “I look at his jersey every day and that helps me push through. He had so much faith in me to do this. I just wish that he could be here to see it. I think he would be very overwhelmed with how busy we have been and how much support we have gotten.”
Wood passed away just a few days before the opening day.
Dale and Amy went back and forth and butted heads on some of the ideas. But in the end it worked out perfectly. Bubba’s has the right mixture of clean and classy with sports and hometown feel.
“There’s a few things that we disagreed on but in the end I understood his reasoning for it,” she said.
Dale helped to build and design all of the shadow boxes that display the sports memorabilia in Bubba’s.
“Every time we thought of an idea for Bar Dale always said ‘that will look sharp’,” Honstein chuckled.
“He was such a big inspiration and push to open,” she said. “I think he would be shocked with how well things are going. Or maybe he wouldn’t, I think he knew that the potential was there.”
“I will always wonder what he would think and if he is proud.”
“It was very overwhelming the first few months because I did not expect the outpour that we had,” Honstein said. “I’m completely shocked with how well it’s going.”
Dale is the one that suggested having a fresh ground patty for their hamburgers.
“I’ve been cooking since I was 14. Everything that I know I learned from Tom Liberg.”
Liberg was the former owner of Dairy Queen in Alliance.
“He taught me everything that I know and I took it and ran with it all of my life. It was my very first job. I worked on the ice cream side for not even a year before I was moved over to the grill side.”
She worked at Dairy Queen from the age of 14 to 22; she left to work some other jobs but then went back to Dairy Queen.
“I’ve had other jobs but I’ve always went back to cooking,” Honstein said.
Although this is something that she had always done, she never dreamed that she would own her own bar and grill.
She said that Bubba’s has a really good crew right now. The Honstein’s are so thankful for the community support that they have had so far and will no doubt continue to have. They are proud to continue to feed and hydrate members of the community and anyone that walks through the door.
She is looking into grants to add an additional fryer that would to be able to keep up with the demand during a rush.
They recently added a warmer that is filled with fresh food for lunch.
“The warmer is going great,” Honstein added. “We sell out every day and the kids really have enjoyed it.”
