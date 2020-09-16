A collision happened between two semi-trucks on Tuesday afternoon sending one man to Regional West Medical Center via Air Link and a second to Box Butte General Hospital.
The collision happened west of Alliance on Perkins Road between County Road 77 and County Road 76.
Box Butte County Sheriff’s Deputy JD Sutphen reported that a collision occurred as the driver of the semi hauling corn silage pulled out onto Perkins from a field; pulling out in the path of the second semi that was headed to pick up a load of sugar beets. Dust from a passing semi had impaired the driver's vision.
The Nebraska State Patrol, the Box Butte County Sheriff's Department and Alliance emergency responders were on scene.
The condition of either driver was unknown at the time of publication.
Farmers, ranchers, truckers and anyone that lives in our area is just hoping for some rain to settle the dust on our county roads.
