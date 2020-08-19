‘Everyone that walked through the door was able to donate’

The Blood Drive held August 12th at the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department (HVFD) had a bit fewer donors than normal but the good news was there were no deferrals; everyone that walked through the door was able to give a pint of blood. The West Nebraska Blood Center (WNBC) was very happy to receive 44 units of blood to get them through the last summer holiday and a start into fall.
The following people contributed to the units collected; Amanda Chancellor, Barb Grant, Beth Dahl, Betsy Horstman, Brandi Burke, Bruce Winten, Christen Chancellor, Dave Timmens, Deb Campbell, Dena Paris, Dennis Folkerts, Doug Armstrong, Ed Wernke, Elaine Potmesil, Emily Knote, Jeff Schumacher, Jim Keegan, Joei Cullan, John Annen, John Prochazka, Kami Wills, Katie Dahl, Katie Dannar, Kim Wills, Lori Dannar, Makenzy Chancellor, Martin Schumacher, Melissa Haas, Michelle Kluver, Mike Honstein, Rhonda Swanson, Rick Horstman, Robbie Planansky, Rodney Planansky, Roger Davies, Ryan Dannar, Shad Bryner, Susan Morava, Tabi Bryner, Taylor Keegan, Tina Frahm and Tom Rowe. Riki Hunter and Brandon Bates were walk-ins as well as first time donors.
The gift of blood to those in need is priceless; the HVFD wishes to thank everyone that participated in the recent blood drive and gave selflessly. The next Blood Drive in Hemingford will be November 11th. Continue to stay safe and enjoy greater Nebraska!
