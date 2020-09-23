First COVID death in Box Butte County

First COVID-related death reported in Box Butte County brings total Panhandle deaths to nine
Panhandle total: 810, Active: 85, Recovered: 716, Deaths: 9
A Box Butte County resident in his 50s is the first COVID related death for the county. His death brings the total deaths in the Panhandle to nine.
“We are deeply saddened to hear of his death. We wish his family and friends peace and comfort during their time of loss,” expressed Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.
PPHD reminds us all to continue all of the important precautions to protect you, your loved ones, and your community from the spread of COVID. Please wear a mask when possible, stay at least six feet away from others, monitor for any symptoms, and stay home if you are not feeling well.
The safety tips should be practiced out of an abundance of kindness and humility for others.
Unified Command confirms 54 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle since last reporting on Monday, September 14. The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored for symptoms by public health officials.
Children 19 and under: 12
County - Cases - Exposure Type
Box Butte – 1- Community Spread
Box Butte – 2 - Close Contact
Dawes – 1 – Close contact
Scotts Bluff – 5 - Close Contact
Scotts Bluff – 1 - Community Spread
Scotts Bluff – 1 – Unknown
Sheridan – 1 - Close Contact
Adults: 42
Box Butte – 7 - Close Contact
Box Butte – 5 – Community Spread
Cheyenne – 4 – Close Contact
Cheyenne – 1 - Community Spread
Morrill - 2 - Close Contact
Morrill – 2 - Community Spread
Scotts Bluff – 6 - Close Contact
Scotts Bluff – 5 – Community Spread
Sheridan – 2 – Close Contact
Sheridan – 4 – Community Spread
Sheridan – 2 – Travel
Dawes – 1 – Close Contact
Grant – 1 – Close Contact
Unified Command confirms 18 more recoveries in the Panhandle:
Recovered: 46
County - Total
Box Butte - 12
Cheyenne - 3
Dawes - 8
Grant – 1
Dawes - 4
Morrill – 3
Scotts Bluff - 12
Sheridan - 7
Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:
- You can sign up for the following free testing at Testnebraska.com or 402-207-9377:
- Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance: Monday-Friday, 9-10am
- Ambulance Bay on the east side of the emergency department, watch for the green arrows
- Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance: Monday-Friday, 9-10am
- Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am
- Collections are at 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park)
- Other testing opportunities for symptomatic patients may be available through the hospital as ordered by your Primary Care Practitioner, call the hospital at 747-2466 with questions.
- Gordon Memorial Hospital: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4pm
- Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff: Mondays & Fridays, Noon-4pm; Wednesdays, 2-6pm
- Sidney Regional Medical Center: Tuesdays & Thursday, 7-9am
- Community Action Health Center in Gering: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am
- Testing is free, sign up at https://tinyurl.com/yydxr5mc
- Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport: Daily
- Call 308-262-1616 for testing, same day results
- Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.
March 2-September 21, 2020
- Total Tests Conducted: 13,588
- Positive: 810
- Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5.9%
- Recovered: 716
- Active Cases: 85
- Deaths: 9
- Active Hospitalizations: 6
- Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 81
Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.
