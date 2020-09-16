Garage sale event at Dobby’s this weekend

Normally during this time of the year the volunteers at Dobby’s Frontier Town are gearing up for the big annual Fall Festival. Well this year COVID-19 has gotten in the way of that and we can mark Dobby’s Fall Festival as yet another activity that has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“There were just too many restrictions and there aren’t even of us volunteers to have been able to try to comply with the regulations wouldn’t have been possible,” said Dobby’s Frontier Town President Lori White.
However, Dobby’s Frontier Town is ran strictly by volunteers and maintained by donations so not doing some sort of fund raiser was not an option either.
So this Saturday (and possibly Sunday) head to Dobby’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for their Fundraising Garage Sale.
They are still collecting donations for the event and are taking anything except for clothing. Donations can be dropped off at Dobby’s Frontier Town or call White at 760-3574.
“The garage sale will be set up in the driveway in front of the main house,” White added. “We’ve received a lot of donations. There’s a pickup topper, a couple of couches and chairs, lots of glassware and knick-knacks. There’s definitely something for everyone.”
The public is still welcome to tour the facility while they are there checking out the garage sale.
Donations will be and are always accepted.
“The community as always has been very generous,” White added.
Dobby’s volunteer Steph Mantooth recently hosted a donation drive for new roofs on a couple of the buildings.
“The community was so supportive that Steph actually raised enough money to replace not only the roofs but we could also replace the fascia and gutters on the front of the house so we were really excited about that,” said White.
It has been a rough year for Dobby’s Frontier Town. It has been difficult keeping up with watering and maintenance. They are always in search of volunteers to help in any way that they can.
