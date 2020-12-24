Editor’s note: Thank you to Mrs. Gasseling and Mrs. Benzel of Hemingford Elementary School for letting us publish their first grade classes letters to Santa Claus!
We promptly sent these to the North Pole after making copies to publish in our newspaper. Merry Christmas, Kids!
Mrs. Gasseling’s Class
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How are the raydeer? I have a hot wheel track. I want a mini drtbike, a play stashin and a gameing chair.
Love, Kolten Kramer
Dear Santa,
Hello! How are you? I have ben a good boy. I want a xbox, a sonic toy and 4 controlers for the x box. Have marry Christmas.
Love, Timothy Gilkerson
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How are the raindeer? I have a cat and a dog. I want a barbee dol, braslet and a America girl doll. I love you.
Love, Aspen Staudenmaier
Dear Santa,
Happy holiday! How are your raindeer? I have unicorns. I want a unicorn necklise, unicorn braislit and makeup. I wish I cood help you make toys.
Love, Nevaeh Thompson
Dear Santa,
Hello!
How are the Elfs? I have a kite. I want hottub, americun doll and a calinder.
I will leve some cooces and milk.
Love, Shelby, Swizbach
Dear Santa,
Hello! How are the elfs? I have a barby doll. I want rainbow hidolls, barby doll car and barby dreem house. I wish you a merry Christmas.
Love, Abby Frost
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are the elfs? I have a xbox 360. I want a ps4 that comes with Farcry 5, a race car and a hot tub. I love you.
Love, Easton Hitchcock
Dear Santa,
Hi! How is Mrs. Clos? I have a football. I want a sonick game, a new fone, and a tablet. I love you.
Love, Keegan Hernandez
Dear Santa,
Happy holidays! How are the randeder? I have 2 elfs woching me. I want amerikin girl doll, ice creem truck, and a karaoke musheen. I wish you a mare Christmas.
Love, Adelade Vogel
Dear Santa,
Hello! How are you? I have a elf on the shelf. I want a kindle, barby doll and a teal water bottle. I love you.
Love, Leah Woodbeck
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are the raindeer? I have a Roodolf plushy. I want a Americin girl doll, Americin doll ice cream van, and Americin girl doll dress. I hope you have a safe trip.
Love, Emma Raben
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How are the elfs? I have a Henry stickman CD. I want a cuphead CD, fall guys CD and stickman wars CD. I wish you a merry Christmas.
Love, Simeon Lilley- Stone
Dear Santa,
Happy Holidays! How are the randeers? I have bene playing with my sis. I want a brainbowe tedy bare, a barby doll that chanjes into a prinses, fairy and a mermade and a paint set. Mary Christmas.
Love, Cecilia Arneson
Dear Santa,
Hi! How is the wether? I have frends I want a x box 360, fort nite game and mine craft game. I luv you.
Love Ryder Carter
Mrs. Benzel’s Class
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I want you to end Covid 19. I want a xbox series x and my moms life better and the poster of the United States of America.
Love, Quinston Ramos
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? Does your raindeer really have magic? I want a big stuffed dalmation. I want a toy bird.
Love, Emmie Merrill
Dear Santa,
Is Rudolph a girl or a boy? I want a xbox 360. I want a baseball. I want a Nintendo swig. I want a smart phone. I want a elf on the shelf not a black one. I hope you have a Merry Christmas!
Love, Tripp Moseman
Dear Santa,
I have been good. How is Rudolph? Because I love him. I want a big bear. And I want a bunkbed. Next I want a Nintendo. I want a toy Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.
Love, Kameron Gilkerson
Dear Santa,
How is Prancer? How are the elves? I want a crome book. I want a xbox 360. I want a Nintendo. I want a fone. I want a x box cuntrlr. I want some horsefood.
Love, Brody Keane
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? Are the reindeer okay? Is it cold? I am doing pretty good this year. Have you got the presents ready? I want a remote control car with lights.
Love, Logan Foster
Dear Santa,
I want a horse. Gliter to a fake carriage. A unicorn bean bag chair. A new teddy bear. I want joolry. I hope you can come.
Love, Abigail JoLong
Dear Santa,
Are your reindeer boy or girl? I’ve been kinda good this year. I want a toy car not a little one but a big one that I can drive. A purple one. That’s modern. A elf. Also a nitendo switch.
Love, Elona Blumanthal
Dear Santa,
How is the weather? I want a toy nerfgun. And a toy deer. And a toy Polar Express.
Love, Kyle Shaw
Dear Santa,
I have been good. How are the reindeer? I want a watch. I want a barby. I want a kindle. I hope you have a Merry Christmas! How is Mrs. Claus?
Love, Payten Hunter
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph? How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? I want a fale fix, and a unicorn, and a LOL, and a unicorn cup. I love Christmas time and you too and Mrs. Claus too.
Love, Reagan Schumacher
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo switch, a hot wheel track with a dinosaur and it poops them out. I have been good.
Love, Declan Dannar
