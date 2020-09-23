Monday morning was a beautiful, sunny morning without a cloud in the sky; a perfect day to celebrate the Village of Hemingford’s solar array field with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Hemingford Chamber of Commerce.
The solar system was up and running on September 9th.
Hemingford Chamber of Commerce Members Kathy Gettert, Joni Jespersen, and Hemingford Public Schools Superintendent Charles Isom, along with other members of the community, got together with Hemingford Board of Trustees members Richard Wacker, Lynda Novotny, Marcie Thomas, and John Annen to welcome GenPro Energy Solutions Representatives Doug Dykstra, Michael Larson, Molly Brown, and Erika Young to Hemingford.
The completed solar array is located just north of the Box Butte County Fair Grounds, on the west end of the Hemingford Golf Course.
The Village Board of Trustees began discussions with GenPro back in early 2017.
Village of Hemingford Chairman John Annen took the moment to thank everyone for their hard work on the project.
“I don’t know that a lot of people in the community know what this project took to come to fruition of what it is. This project started several years ago when Doug (Dykstra, GenPro Energy Systems Specialist) called,” said Annen.
He said that he was busy with some personal things and didn’t have the time to give the project the attention that it needed. And second he thought that Dykstra was just another salesman trying to push his product.
“He was persistent though so I had Rick (Wacker, Village Vice Chairman) talk to him,” Annen said. “We started looking into it and it really looked like something that would be good for our community. It really just kept going from there. I would really like to thank GenPro. Without them this wouldn’t be here, they really worked hard to make this happen.”
“The other people that work hard and don’t get even recognition are our Village employees. They put a lot of extra time in to get this to go. They worked with GenPro countless hours.”
“The other people that made this happen are the Ag Society and the County Commissioners. This is their ground that they were gracious enough to let us have this to make this project happen for the Village.”
He added, “This community came together and it was a whole community that made this project work. I want to thank everybody, anybody that has worked on this project, Thank you.”
There have been a lot of people to ask if now that it’s up and running if they are going to see a price break in their electricity bills.
“No, your electricity will stay the same price,” said Annen. “But guess what it’s going to help your kids, grandkids, and hopefully their grandkids later on down the road.”
The funds that the Village will save on power will be used on future projects to benefit the residents of Hemingford.
“We have 3,200 solar panels out here that are all about 375 watts each,” said Michael Larson, GenPro Project Manager. “That comes to 1.2 megawatts dc or 1 megawatt ac because we have the inverters that take it from this power here to actually inject it into the grid.”
He explained that a little more throroughly, “So one megawatt of ac power over the year will probably run about 250 to 275 houses.”
“All of these panels are tracking to follow the sun which allows us to build up extra power,” Larson added. “A lot of places that have panels like this just have them fixed facing south. With this technology we can follow the sun and actually get 10 to 15 percent more power produced with this tracker system.”
“They track the sun automatically. They are programed with a power plant controller that looks at historical data of the sunrise to sunset to see when it needs to tilt. Not only do we get to take advantage of it in the summer but also in the winter too. There is a smaller time frame of when the sun is out in the winter but we will take full advantage of it,” said Larson.
“I have been monitoring the software that shows me where we should be producing power and we were above it all day yesterday. It’s really nice to see that this system is going exactly as planned.”
“There are around 10 communities in Nebraska that currently have GenPro Solar Farms with a few more in the works,” said Larson. “Nebraska has quite a few towns like this that own their own utilities. South Dakota doesn’t have much of that.”
To name a few; there are two systems in Scottsbluff, one in Lexington and another one starting this fall, one starting in Cozad this fall, one in Hastings, Grand Island, Fremont, and two in Gothenburg.
“GenPro worked very hard to make sure that this was a feasible project for us because we’re a small community and we don’t have a lot of funds,” said Annen. “They found a financial backer to back us and we’re leasing it with the option to go clear to the end of the lease or buy it out early. The end of the lease comes into where it’s very affordable to buy it. Throughout that lease, GenPro will be taking care of (the solar array), they will monitor it and will be making sure that things are working. They can keep track of it all online.”
Larson also pointed out that the owner of the finance company has roots in rural Nebraska but now resides in California.
“He has great interest in seeing Nebraska get renewable energy,” Larson noted. “So there’s potential for other communities in Nebraska to work with his company too.”
Their system out at the solar field monitors wind, irradiance, and temperature among other things. It monitors how much sun is getting to the panels and that is tracked so they know when there’s a problem.
“We have cameras that help us see if there’s an ice storm or some major weather event that might disrupt the system,” said Molly Brown, GenPro Vice President of Energy Development.
They will also have a specialist out their frequently to check on everything and make sure it’s running smoothly.
A little about GenPro Energy Solutions: “They are an energy service organization, with a global depth of experience in energy efficient technologies. GenPro partners with businesses, municipalities, utilities, state and national governments on projects that range from energy efficient lighting systems to development of utility-grade solar energy farms. Fully certified solar design team including: NABCEP, SEI and ASES. GenPro currently serves 200+ energy-related dealers in North America. They are listed among Solar Power World Magazine’s “Top 500 Solar Contractors” for the past five consecutive years.
People and relationships are the foundation of our business, and when you work with GenPro, you’ll be assured of service that transcends sales. They understand that the only way we grow is by helping you grow, so we take the time to listen, to understand your business and to recommend cost saving, energy efficient solutions that really fit and really work! Their service and support team’s high level of technical expertise ensures you won’t be oversold or undersold. Their dedication to our clients ensures that each customer receives a reliable, system and cost-saving energy solutions every time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.