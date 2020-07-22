HEMINGFORD STOREFRONT IMPROVEMENT GRANT - Through the Community Redevelopment Authority

The Hemingford Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) board of Riki Hunter, Dave Randolph, Joni Jespersen, Ryan Gasseling, and Jay Johnson recently approved the ‘Hemingford Storefront Improvement Grant’ for business and property owners located in Hemingford at their regular meeting on July 14th, 2020. The program will give local businesses the opportunity to apply for up to $1000 for assistance to improve the exterior of their buildings.

 

 

Awnings

 

Sandblasting of Brick

 

Exterior Doors

 

Security System

 

Exterior paint, primer and associated specific supplies

 

Sidewalks

 

Gutters or drains

 

Siding

 

Hardscape Elements: retaining walls or screening fences

 

Signage

 

Landscaping: trees, bushes, or flower boxes

 

Tuck Point of Brick

 

Lighting

 

Window Replacement

 

Parking Lots

  

 

Applications for this grant will be processed by the CRA during their regular scheduled meeting on August 25th.  Each application will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Use of grant funds will determine whether the grant will be reimbursed to the business or paid directly to the service provider. Paid invoices will need to be provided for proof of purchase. 

 

Applications may be picked up from the Village Office or by calling 308.487.3465. Please return your completed application by dropping it off at 700 Box Butte Ave., Hemingford, NE 69348 in a sealed envelope by August 18th.

The CRA was established by the Village Board of Trustees on November 2017 and is charged with the conservation and rehabilitation of substandard or blighted areas within the Village Corporate limits.  They serve as an advisory board for the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) program.  TIF helps finance the public costs associated with a private development project, which funds used to buy land, and make a variety of improvements.  LUX Salon, was Hemingford’s first TIF Project. 

