HEMINGFORD STOREFRONT IMPROVEMENT GRANT - Through the Community Redevelopment Authority

The Hemingford Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) board of Riki Hunter, Dave Randolph, Joni Jespersen, Ryan Gasseling, and Jay Johnson recently approved the ‘Hemingford Storefront Improvement Grant’ for business and property owners located in Hemingford at their regular meeting on July 14th, 2020. The program will give local businesses the opportunity to apply for up to $1000 for assistance to improve the exterior of their buildings.
Awnings
Sandblasting of Brick
Exterior Doors
Security System
Exterior paint, primer and associated specific supplies
Sidewalks
Gutters or drains
Siding
Hardscape Elements: retaining walls or screening fences
Signage
Landscaping: trees, bushes, or flower boxes
Tuck Point of Brick
Lighting
Window Replacement
Parking Lots
Applications for this grant will be processed by the CRA during their regular scheduled meeting on August 25th. Each application will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Use of grant funds will determine whether the grant will be reimbursed to the business or paid directly to the service provider. Paid invoices will need to be provided for proof of purchase.
Applications may be picked up from the Village Office or by calling 308.487.3465. Please return your completed application by dropping it off at 700 Box Butte Ave., Hemingford, NE 69348 in a sealed envelope by August 18th.
The CRA was established by the Village Board of Trustees on November 2017 and is charged with the conservation and rehabilitation of substandard or blighted areas within the Village Corporate limits. They serve as an advisory board for the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) program. TIF helps finance the public costs associated with a private development project, which funds used to buy land, and make a variety of improvements. LUX Salon, was Hemingford’s first TIF Project.
