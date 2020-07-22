Honoring Papa, Dad

On June 30th, 2020, Dracen Buschow from Boy Scouts Troop 216, along with some help of his mother Lisa Buschow and in-conjunction with the Panhandle Blocks Chapter, American Legion Post #7 and the American Legion Riders Panhandle Chapter 43, presented Quilts of Valor. Dracen was very elated and honored to participate and help with the presentation to his dad Chad Buschow, who was an Airman with the United States Navy (right). Chad is a lifetime member of VFW Post 1517-Leonard L. Mart. William Fraedrich (left), VFW Post 1517-Leonard L Mart Club Manager, lifetime member and Dracen’s papa was also presented a Quilt of Valor. He was a teletype operator with the United States Marine Corp. Steve Stanec also noted during presentation William has 40 continuous years as an American Legion Post #7 member.
Dracen read his nomination letters to both his papa and dad.
“My papa ,William Fraedrich, joined the Marine Corps on October 29, 1963. He was a teletype operator and stationed at Camp Pendleton, California. The whole 1st Marine Division left Camp Pendleton in 1965 by ships heading for Okinawa for a layover and then it was off to Vietnam. We landed on a beach close to Chu Lai and stayed there until the frameworks were done for our tents. Then we moved up the hills to the site they made for us. He left Vietnam at the end of October 1966 to come back to the United States. His service would end when he was discharged October 29, 1967.”
“My dad, Chad Buschow, wanted to see the world, so he joined the United States Navy. He was in the delayed entry program and after graduation in 1991 he was sent to boot camp in San Diego, California. Coming out of dry dock from Norfolk, Virginia he was stationed on the USS Kitty Hawk CV 63 where he was an Airman assigned to the weapons department. While serving my dad earned the title of “Shellback”, National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment ribbon, and the South West Asia Service Medal. While serving he traveled to Hawaii, Argentina, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Iraq until his separation in 1993. He would continue as an inactive reserve until 1998.”
Congratulations solders and welcome home!
