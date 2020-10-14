HVFD Promotes Fire Safety

Fire Prevention Week was October 4th through the 10th. To celebrate and raise awareness of fire prevention the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department visited with Hemingford Elementary students in grades Pre K through Third.
The HVFD was able to use the fire prevention trailer/smoke house from the State of Nebraska Fire Marshals.
Students learned about escape routes as well as practiced a mock evacuation.
This year’s theme is: Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!
The students learned that cooking is the leading cause of house fires and home injuries. Another interesting fact is that Thanksgiving is the leading day for fires involving cooking equipment.
The leading cause of fires in the kitchen is unattended cooking. So be sure to stay in the kitchen when you are frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly and stay in the home.
Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Leave the pan covered until it’s cool.
When cooking you should keep anything that can catch fire away from your stovetop including loose clothing that can hang down onto stove burners and catch fire.
The students learned about a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
Students learned about the importance of smoke alarms and testing them at least once a month. It is important that everyone in the home knows what the smoke alarm sounds like and knows how to respond to it.
They were taught about Home Fire Escape Planning and Practice:
• Drawing a map of each level of the home, showing all doors and windows
• Going to each room and pointing to the two ways out
• Making sure someone will help children, older adults, and people with disabilities wake up and get out
• Teaching children how to escape on their own in case you cannot help them
• Establishing a meeting place outside and away from the home where everyone can meet after exiting
• Having properly installed and maintained smoke alarms
• Pushing the smoke alarm button to start the drill
• Practicing what to do in case there is smoke: Get low and go. Get out fast.
• Practicing using different ways out and closing doors behind you as you leave
• Never going back for people, pets, or things
• Going to your outdoor meeting place
• Calling 9-1-1 or the local emergency number from a cell phone or a neighbor’s phone
With the winter months fast approaching/here already, it is important to know fire safety techniques for heating units.
• Heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fires during the winter months.
• Space heaters are the type of equipment most often involved in home heating equipment fires.
• All heaters need space. Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from heating equipment.
• Have a 3-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
• Purchase and use only portable space heaters listed by a qualified testing laboratory.
• Have a qualified professional install heating equipment.
• Maintain heating equipment and chimneys by having them cleaned and inspected by a qualified professional at least once a year.
Current Members of the HVFD include: Shad Bryner-Chief, Robbie Buchheit-Asst. Chief, Mary Curtis, Seron Dillard, Jake Frost-Captain, Jordan Glendy, Jim Grumbles, Lisa Haas, Bobby Henderson, Mike Honstein-Captain, Ryan Hunter, Shawn Hunter, Jess Huss, Barb Keegan-EMS Captain, Jim Keegan-Captain, Mark Klemke-Captain, Dan Kluver, Michelle Kluver-EMS Captain, Kyle Kumpf, Tim Kumpf, Jim Miles-Asst. Chief, Robert Planansky, Aaron Sorensen, Jodine Sorensen, Mindy Stites, Mark Swanson, Mike Towne, Jameson Wood, Randy Wood, and Ron Wood
Employers of HVFD members include: Hemingford Coop Telephone/Mobius Communications, Buchheit Precision, Hemingford Public Schools, Hemingford Community Care Center, Fix It Frosty, BNSF, Alliance Police Dept., Golka Repair, Box Butte AG Services, Huss Auto, Box Butte Co. Road Dept., H&S Panels, Specht Farms, Prairie Sky Seed, A&T Electric, Sorensen Irrigation, Farmers Coop, and Wood Construction.
Since January 1, 2020 the HVFD has made: 35 Fire Calls and 81 EMS Runs. They have attended 38 meetings, trainings, or activities. Combined they have approximately 2,500 man-hours of volunteer time.
They are currently looking for people who would be interested in becoming an EMT. If interested please contact a member of the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department.
Teaching the students the importance of fire prevention is one of the highlights of being a member of the HVFD. Each year students thank the fire fighters with hand drawn cards or pictures. Those cards and/or pictures then decorate the fire hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.