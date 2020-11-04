HVFD put out numerous spot fires

The Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department battled a grass fire on Monday afternoon between CR 82 and CR 86 on Dodge Road (HWY 71). The fire was caused by a mechanical issue with passenger vehicle. It started over a dozen spot fires in area.
Hemingford Editor
