LOCAL Adds Shopping and Social Experience to Hemingford

The Hemingford Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Friday afternoon for the grand opening of LOCAL.
“Feel at home and shop at home,” is how owner Johnna Wood describes the new business venture that she and her team are embarking on.
The new store is located at 621 Niobrara in Hemingford, just across the street from the new clinic.
“LOCAL will be your hometown Gift Boutique and Tea Lounge,” Wood added.
“For the rather small space, LOCAL offers a large assortment of evolving choices for gift buying, light eats, and a small tea lounge for sitting, sipping, and letting the worries go.”
LOCAL will be serving 3 Little Birds exclusive USDA-NOP Organic Tea Line. They will be featuring different soups all winter as well as have fresh scones and Sunday Cinnamon Rolls.
Due to the limited space, they will be offering to-go orders only for the time being.
Call (308) 487-7467 or stop by to place your order. LOCAL is open seven days a week; Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Follow ‘LOCAL Gift Boutique & Tea Lounge’ on Facebook to keep up to date on the latest happenings.
“Some of your shopping features include local art work, repurposed items, fenton glass, candles, linens, Bobcat items, toys, season décor, jewelry, personal care items, handbags, wardrobe accessories, great candy lines, hand-warmer mugs, and who knows what tomorrow’s inventory will bring,” said Wood. “We LOVE change! If our LOCAL team could sum up our philosophy, it’s a ‘fun experience’.”
“Our thanks go out to all who have worked to make this happen,” Wood added. “Chuck and Linda, Patti, Tory, LeAnn, Chad, Neighbors, Mickie, Marcia, Jaci, Cheryl, Lori, Danae, Deb, Amanda, Phyllis, Carol, and Natalie.”
“We go nuts when we are not busy, so we look forward to seeing you at LOCAL.”
