Village Trustees Approve Pursuing Splash Pad Project

The Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the Village Office.
First up for discussion was Jim Gardner with the presentation of the Village of Hemingford 2019 Audit.
“This is the audit for a year ago, Sept. 30, 2019,” said Gardner.
He went over a few pages and items with the board members.
“We really don’t need to go over a lot of details on some numbers because they are almost a year old,” he noted.
“Overall the financial strength of the Village has been improving every single year,” Gardner exclaimed. “We still have a little work to do on the General Fund but it’s getting there.”
“That’s nice to know especially since we have spent quite a bit on some big items,” said Trustee Richard Wacker.
“It’s much better than when I was on this Board before,” said Trustee Deb Planansky. “Much better.”
Ammie Frost, Hemingford Pool Manager, was on the agenda to discuss the Project Splash Pad presentation that she, Barb Straub, Lynda Novotny, and Joni Jespersen recently attended.
“For us to get the ball rolling I need to get permission from the Board that we are willing to do this to get the ball rolling,” said Frost. “With that they will create 3D plans for us so we can promote the splash pad, do some fundraising, and apply for some grants.
Village Administrator Barb Straub confirmed that they needed permission from the Board to pursue the project.
They were told that $135,000 would make a very nice splash pad for the size of our community.
“There are lots and lots of options,” said Straub. “We tell them what we want and they’ll put in on a 3D plan then they’ll bring it in and present it.
“Joni is looking into potential grant avenues using a match that we have in the pool donation fund which is earmarked for the pool,” Straub added.
Along with some other funds that are available in the pool fund they will have about $50,000.
“We’re hoping that we can get the Booster Club involved and get some youth groups to help raise some money,” Trustee Novotny said.
“It’s going to be a huge improvement to our pool, our park, and our community,” Frost added.
The hope is to have part of the splash pad inside the pool fence and part of it out so patrons don’t have to have a pool pass to access some of the splash pad.
“It’s going to be a real draw for the Village,” Straub said.
The Board gave permission to pursue the project.
Look for donation options for the splash pad project in the near future.
During his report, Hemingford Police Chief Dusty Bryner reminded drivers to slow to 20 mph in the school zone.
Lori Dannar presented the Hemingford Community Care Center report.
“We have two open rooms on the assisted living side,” Dannar added. “We have one or possibly two new admits this week. So our census is going back up.”
They are looking for two fulltime LPN’s and one part time, two fulltime CNA’s and one part time, and two fulltime cooks.
“We sold the big bus to the Alliance Recreation Center in Alliance for $3,900”, Dannar said. “Now we have a bus and a van when before we had two busses and two vans; so insurance costs have dropped.”
She noted that she has to have everything completed for her Administration License by December 11th.
“We’re still continuing to do outside visits and are still on lockdown,” Dannar said.
Also on the agenda was the discussion and possible action of a new commercial washing machine for the Care Center.
“The current machine is over 20 years old,” said Dannar. “It’s working right now but we have to baby it. It was down this past weekend and we couldn’t get the parts to fix it until Monday. 23 residents build up a lot of laundry over a weekend.
The Board approved the purchase of a new machine costing up to $14,000. That includes fees, a base, and installation. Those funds will be used out of the CARES Act fund.
