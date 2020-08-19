Welcome Back Hemingford Students

On Friday, August 14, Hemingford Public School Students were welcomed back after being away from the school itself for the past five months.
Early on in March the School Board made the decision to hold classes electronically in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. On March 11, 2020 the Novel Coronavirus Disease, COVID-19, was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
This changed our world dramatically.
But… School is back in session at Hemingford Public Schools! The halls and classrooms are once again filled with smiling faces. Some of those faces just happened to be covered with cloth masks, but they are smiling faces none the less.
As of right now, masks are not required for students but they are encouraged.
“Slowly seeing more masks worn,” said Superintendent Charles Isom. “As I tell everyone, the more masks the better when we can't social distance.”
Starting yesterday, Wednesday, August 19 School Officials announced that following the Panhandle Health risk dial they would be implementing temperature checks at the Red Zone entrance and the west doors of the high school.
“This is just one more step in protecting our students and staff,” he said.
Please continue to self-monitor at home. If any symptoms (fever above 100, shortness of breath, body chills, headache, loss of taste/smell, sneezing, coughing, sore throat, vomiting or diarrhea), please contact Panhandle Public Health for guidance.
“The first few days have actually been really good,” said Hemingford High School Principal Dan Kluver. “You always have a few kids and families that need a lot of help getting going on the year but for the most part they have all been very accepting of the new policies and procedures we have to follow and have made it pretty seamless.”
“The only change really is the recommendation of wearing a mask especially in the hallways and now with us being moved to yellow on the risk dial is temperature checks,” Kluver added. “Otherwise we are really trying to conduct school as normal as possible.”
Masks are available at the school for anyone needing one.
“There are a few changes that have occurred over the summer that I want to take this time to point out,” Kluver said. “In the junior high/high school we have five new teachers. Ms. McKinley Backous, 7-9th English: Ms. Beth Dahl, 7-9th Math: Mrs. Dawn Pinnt, K-12 Counselor: Mr. Johnathan Bowling, K-12 Music: and Mr. Matthew Wood, 7-12 PE.”
One change with the Elementary School side is that the school day starts just a few minutes earlier to better coordinate start times between Elementary and High School. The first bell rings at 8 a.m. That is when students start to line up. Supervision for the playground begins at 7:45 a.m. and the tardy bell rings at 8:10 a.m.
The faculty and staff and Hemingford School District #10 are excited for the 2020-2021 school year.
Parents are reminded to stay in touch with our faculty, & our faculty is reminded to stay in touch with our parents. Please visit us in person, or by phone at:
487-3328 (7-12) Mr. Daniel Kluver, Principal
487-3330 (PK-6) Mr. Eric Arneson, Principal
487-3330 (PK-12 SPED) Mrs. Mandy Plog
487-3328 (A.D.)Todd Westover, Activities Director
487-3328 (K-12) Mr. Charles Isom, Superintendent
