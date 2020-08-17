Betty Ann Murray
Betty Ann Murray 75, of Alliance, NE went to rest in the presence of God on August 12th at 7:30 a.m. after being air lifted from Alliance, NE. 
 
She was born January 17, 1945 in Lusk, Wyoming to Alfred and Wilhamina (Thayer) Pullen. 
 
In Betty’s teenage years, she was a carhop at the A&W in Alliance. Where she met the love of her life, Lee. In a 2013 Times-Herald article Betty was quoted saying, “I was 17 years old and quite certain from the outset that I was not going to let him go.” Lee and Betty were married for 57 plus years. 
 
She worked for Good Samaritan Society for over 25 years. She never considered her time at Good Samaritan a job, it was a ministry. After retiring, she spent more time volunteering than she ever did working. She touched many lives. If you knew Betty, you knew her smile was contagious. She was a friend to all and a stranger to no one. 
 
She is survived by her husband Lee Murray, sisters LaDonna (Don) Foley and Bertha Farrington, son Bryon (Verla) Murray, daughter Becky (Doug) Kozal, grandchildren Brittany (Bubba) Kramer, Cameron (Heather) Kozal, Megan Kozal, Jason (Amber) Murray, Zach and Cody Murray, 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. 
 
She was proceeded in death by her parents Alfred and Wilhamina Pullen; sisters Delores Briscoe and Caroline Riggs. 
 
In lieu of flowers a memorial can be sent to Lee Murray, A1 Tower Plaza, Alliance, NE 69301
 
A memorial service will be held at a later date. 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.