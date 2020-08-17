Betty Ann Murray

Breaking
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BOX BUTTE COUNTY... AT 552 PM MDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 8 MILES NORTHEAST OF WILD HORSE BUTTE, OR 19 MILES NORTH OF ALLIANCE, MOVING SOUTH AT 25 MPH. HAZARD...GOLF BALL SIZE HAIL AND 60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...PEOPLE AND ANIMALS OUTDOORS WILL BE INJURED. EXPECT HAIL DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WILD HORSE BUTTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY WILL SEND YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN CHEYENNE. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. && HAIL...1.75IN; WIND...60MPH
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHEASTERN BOX BUTTE COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF NEBRASKA... SOUTHEASTERN DAWES COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 830 PM MDT. * AT 523 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. * FLOODING WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF NORTHEASTERN BOX BUTTE AND SOUTHEASTERN DAWES COUNTIES. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF ONE TO ONE AND A HALF INCHES INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, COUNTRY ROADS, FARMLAND, AND OTHER LOW LYING SPOTS. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&
