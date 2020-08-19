Summer veggies with chicken and rice

The other night I made one of my favorite meals. It's loaded with fresh garden veggies and has always been one of my moms go to dishes.
I served it with some fresh corn on the cob on the side but have also served it with sliced cucumbers and diced tomatoes in ranch.
My chicken was frozen solid so I used my instant pot to cook the chicken... then used that broth as the base which gave it awesome flavor!!!
Brings back memories of my childhood. Thank you mom for teaching me how to cook for my family!
Okay so put your chicken in a pot! (Whatever kind you like! We do boneless skinless breasts but my mom always did whole bone-in pieces or legs and thighs)
Add 4 cups or so of water with a couple of teaspoons of chicken better than bouillon (Best stuff ever)
Salt, pepper, garlic, onion powder, and I always add a couple pinches of ground sage.
Let that simmer until cooked. Take chicken out and cut up if boneless skinless.
Add cut up yellow squash, zucchini, bell peppers, tomatoes… whatever other veggies you have on hand.
If I don't have many or any tomatoes then I add a can of chopped tomatoes.
Add your chicken back in.
Then add a couple cups of rice (white or brown). If using minute wait until the veggies area almost soft.
Seriously so good and so easy!!
If you’re like me and your chicken is a frozen brick then I highly recommend an instant pot! In that case then I put the first three ingredients in the Instant Pot. Cooked on high for 17 minutes, released the pressure then added used the broth and cut up the chicken.
