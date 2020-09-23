A Victorious Homecoming Game for the Bobcats

Last week was Homecoming Week at Hemingford Public School so school spirit was especially high. All grades participated in a pep rally in the grandstands that afternoon.
The cheerleaders hosted the event so plenty of Bobcat cheers roared through the stands. There was also a dance off between the football team, the cheerleaders, the volleyball team, and the cross country team.
But the highlight of the pep rally was a dating game type of skit but instead of a date the contestant was looking for the perfect quarantine buddy.
During the game show called “Pandemic Pal” Hemingford High School Student Jeff Maddox was looking for just the right friend for the pandemic. Contestant 1 was Millie Butler; Contestant 2 was Devan Hanson; Contestant 3 was Michelle Kluver, but she only read the answers as a stand-in surprise, so the REAL Contestant 3 was Brad Olson. They each took turns answering questions from Maddox and he selected Contestant 3 in the end.
The Hemingford Bobcat football team squared up against the Morrill Lions at home on Friday, September 18.
Quarterback Brian Turek was the star of the game with 42 carries, 327 yards, two catches for over 50 yards, seven touchdowns, and eight tackles.
The Bobcats pulled out the win by a score of 54 to 30.
“This game was a challenge up front,” said Coach Jordan Haas. “Morrill is big and physical, so we had have to match that.”
“We will be excited to get to play any game this year,” Haas added. “There are teams all over the state who are not being able to play. Anytime we get a chance to compete we will be grateful to show off our abilities.”
The Lions scored first but B. Turek came back with an 11 yard touchdown run; followed by a 50 yard touchdown pass from Darin Turek to Brian Turek.
With the score 12 to 6 Bobcats, Brian Turek ran the ball in for a 65 yard touchdown. He followed that up with a 16 yard touchdown run to bring the Bobcats up 26 to 6.
Darin Turek completed a 14 yard touchdown pass to Rick Turek. Rick then had an 11 yard interception run.
Darin, Brian, and Rick Turek were the three offensive players of the game.
Darin with 55.6 percent completed points, 80 passing yards, 1 interception, and 2 touchdowns.
Brian with 42 carries, 327 rushing yards, 7.8 yards/carries, and 6 touchdowns.
And Rick with 1 reception, 14 receiving yards, 14 yards, and 1 touchdown.
The top three defensive players of the game were Rick Turek, Jordan Hollinrake, and Hunter Wyland.
Rick with 3.5 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble received, and 1 interception.
Jordan with 1 tackle, 1 tk/loss and 1 interception.
And Hunter with 4.5 tackles and 2.5 tk/loss.
The final score was Hemingford 54 to Morrill 30.
Hemingford 420 total yards to Morrill 216, 20 passing yards to their 147 and 340 rushing yards to their 69.
Congrats on the win Bobcats! This brings their record to 3-1. They head to Sutherland this Friday for their next game.
“Maxwell and Mitchell were a big moral boost,” Haas said. “We were humbled against Anselmo-Merna and knew that we had to do everything better if we wanted to be successful. The real challenge now is to not be okay with just that win, but to continue to build on it and improve each week.”
