Bobcat Volleyball Invite

Avery Davies prepares to serve one over the net.

 Photos courtesy of Hope Specht

The Hemingford Bobcat Volleyball Team hosted an invite this past Saturday, Sept. 19. The Morrill Lions and the Minatare Indians both came to compete.

Against Morrill they fell the first match by 12 to 25 and the second match by 13 to 25.

Morrill competed against Minatare and won two matches to one.

Overall Hemingford has a record of 1 – 14. Ranked 6806 nationally and 269 statewide.

Some team stats include:

Attacking            

Sets Played         22

Kills        124

Kills Per Set         5.6

Kill Percentage  21.9

Attack Attempts               565

Attack Errors      139

Hitting Percentage          -.027

Serving

Sets Played         22

Serving Aces      35

Aces Per Set       1.6

Ace Percentage                10.0

Total Serves       349

Serving Errors    49

Serving Percentage         86.0

Serving Points   0

Blocking              

Sets Played         22

Solo Blocks          5

Assisted Blocks 19

Total Blocks        15

Blocks Per Set    0.7

Blocks Per Match             1.2

Block Errors        0

Digging

Sets Played         22

Digs        267

Dig Errors             0

Digs Per Set        12.1

Digs Per Match  22.3

Ball Handling    

Sets Played         22

Assists  118

Assists Per Set   5.4

Ball Handling Attempt    539

Ball Handling Errors         10

Serve Receiving              

Sets Played         22

Receptions         481

Reception Errors              89

Receptions Per Set          21.9

Receptions Per Match   40.1

