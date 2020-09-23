Bobcat Volleyball Invite

The Hemingford Bobcat Volleyball Team hosted an invite this past Saturday, Sept. 19. The Morrill Lions and the Minatare Indians both came to compete.
Against Morrill they fell the first match by 12 to 25 and the second match by 13 to 25.
Morrill competed against Minatare and won two matches to one.
Overall Hemingford has a record of 1 – 14. Ranked 6806 nationally and 269 statewide.
Some team stats include:
Attacking
Sets Played 22
Kills 124
Kills Per Set 5.6
Kill Percentage 21.9
Attack Attempts 565
Attack Errors 139
Hitting Percentage -.027
Serving
Sets Played 22
Serving Aces 35
Aces Per Set 1.6
Ace Percentage 10.0
Total Serves 349
Serving Errors 49
Serving Percentage 86.0
Serving Points 0
Blocking
Sets Played 22
Solo Blocks 5
Assisted Blocks 19
Total Blocks 15
Blocks Per Set 0.7
Blocks Per Match 1.2
Block Errors 0
Digging
Sets Played 22
Digs 267
Dig Errors 0
Digs Per Set 12.1
Digs Per Match 22.3
Ball Handling
Sets Played 22
Assists 118
Assists Per Set 5.4
Ball Handling Attempt 539
Ball Handling Errors 10
Serve Receiving
Sets Played 22
Receptions 481
Reception Errors 89
Receptions Per Set 21.9
Receptions Per Match 40.1
