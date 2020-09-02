Bobcats make a strong comeback

The Hemingford Bobcat Varsity Football Team opened their season in Oshkosh against the Garden County Eagles on Friday evening.
Quarterback Daren Turek passed for a total of 203 yards. Brian Turek rushed for 165 yards and Ethan Specht just under that at 164.
The Bobcats walked away with a victory over the Eagles by a score of 46 to 38.
“It was a typical first game,” said Head Bobcat Coach Jordan Haas. “We had some mistakes and a lot of things that are correctable. We need to have a good week of practice this week because Anselmo-Merna will be a very good team.”
“I think this year more than ever the saying of not taking a game for granted comes into play,” Haas said. “We know that we are getting to play when there are lots of schools around the country and even some in our state that are not getting to play games. We will be pumped for every game that we get to play.”
To start off the game, Garden County scored the first touchdown but failed the two-point conversion.
The Bobcats took back the momentum however and scored the next 12 points. Zachary Rozmiarek caught a short pass from Ethan Specht and Ethan Specht caught a 65 yard pass Darin Turek.
Garden County pulled ahead to end the quarter with a touchdown run and the first completed two point conversion of the season.
To start the second quarter, Brian Turek ran the ball in and managed to complete the first two-point conversion for the Bobcats.
Garden County went on to score two more times before halftime. Making the score 26 to 20 Garden County.
“Some assignments were missed and some plays that we could have had were not there because of it,” said Haas. “We will continue to fix those things and get better each week.”
Garden County scored a 21 yard touchdown following halftime.
However, Ethan Specht caught a 35 yard pass from Darin Turek to score for the Bobcats and then Brian Turek ran in a five yard touchdown to tie the game.
Garden County fought back and scored with a 29 yard run before the end of the Third Quarter.
The Bobcats were able to hold the Eagles during the Fourth Quarter.
Ethan Specht scored with a 14 yard pass from Darin Turek to tie the game once again.
To seal the deal, Brian Turek ran the ball in for a touchdown and Ethan Specht successfully scored a two-point conversion for a final score of 46 to 38.
“We can use the first game as a stepping stone to get better or we can relax after winning and not play as well in week two,” Haas said. “We have really tried to emphasize this week in practice not to settle for just winning the first game because we have an opponent coming in that is hungry for a win after they had a week one loss.”
“I really was proud of the way we fought back after being down 20-32,” said Haas. “Garden County scored a touchdown on a 4th and 1 which could have been a back breaker for us. The kids continued to play hard and we eventually came back. Our composure was very good during the last 2:30 of the game when we were driving down the field to win. We just struggled with some mental mistakes. Either not finishing a block or not getting to the guy we were supposed to. We will have to do a better job with our discipline this week in order to be successful.”
“We have had a shift in our offensive scheme so we have been working hard to perfect some of the new things that we are doing,” added Haas. “It is a different type of offense than we have run in the past so our practice structure has been slightly different to accommodate those changes.”
As for the changes that COVID-19 have brought to the game. The fans might see changes in where they can or cannot park but the teams are trying to keep some normalcy.
Haas noted, “There are some changes to the way the game is managed as far as where the players can go on the sideline but once the whistle blows and the ball is kicked off it becomes a regular football game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.