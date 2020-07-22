Chancellor Represents Bobcats in All-Star Game

Hemingford High School Graduate Makenzy Chancellor played her last official game in her Hemingford Bobcat uniform during in the 2020 Panhandle Prep All-Star Basketball game.
Chancellor was announced as part of the roster for the games played on Friday, July 17th, 2020 at the WNCC Cougar Palace.
“It was amazing and such a fun experience,” said Chancellor. “It was a totally different ball field for me though. From having a coach who coached me for eight years to changing to a brand new one and then on top of that a whole new group of girls to play with… It was definitely a change, but I adapted pretty well to it.”
Chancellor had a message for her teammates and Coach Steve Morava:
“I’ve loved playing with my teammates for the past years. The bonds we made will never be broken and I can’t wait to see how they play this coming season. I’ve appreciated everything Steve has taught me. From day one he took me under his wing and helped me grow. He’s the best coach I’ve ever played for.”
Chancellor was part of the Red/Home team. They fell to the Blue/Away team by a score of 41 to 50.
Game recap: The Blue girls put three players into double figures behind a 10-point performance from Panhandle Prep MVP Harley Hiltibrand of Ogallala in rolling to the 60-51 win over the Red.
The Blue girls led for much of the contest, running out to a 7-3 lead before the Red came back to hold an 8-7 lead behind a 3-pointer by Minatare’s Juana Perez. The Blue came back to grab an 11-8 lead before Scottsbluff’s Yara Garcia scored three points to knot things at 11 after one quarter.
The second quarter was back and forth with the Red holding a 18-18 lead. That was when the Blue went on a 10-0 run behind the play of Pine Bluff’s Maddie Fornstrom, who scored seven points to put the Blue up 28-19. The Blue led at halftime 35-27.
The third quarter was low scoring as the Blue team outscored the Red 11-8 to hold a 46-35 lead after three periods.
The Red started the fourth with six straight points to trail 41-46, but the Blue came back with back-to-back buckets by Fornstrom to go back up 50-41. The Red never could get closer than six points the rest of the way.
Fornstrom led the Blue in scoring with 11 points while Hiltibrand and Kaylee Wach of Ogallala each had 10 points.
The Red was led by Western Nebraska Community College recruit Yara Garcia with 12 points. Ogallala’s Jaedy Commins scored 10 points while Torrington’s Dani Mastererson had nine points.
Ogallala’s Kaylee Wach won the girl’s 3-point contest while Fomstrom was presented a scholarship check.
Team breakdown: BLUE - Danielle Brow (Wheatland) 4, Maddie Fornstrom (Pine Bluffs) 11, Jenna Greenwood (Kimball) 0, Shandie Hess (Morrill) 0, Harley Hiltibrand (Ogallala) 10, Sophie Howard (Pine Bluffs) 7, Dylan Sweeter (Pine Bluffs) 4, Kaylee Wach (Ogallala) 10, Jessica Whitebear (Bayard) 4, Carli Wurdeman (Kimball) 9.
RED - Makenzy Chancellor (Hemingford) 0, Jaedy Commins (Ogallala) 10, Yara Garcia (Scottsbluff) 12, Sierra Garrett (Gordon Rushville) 4, Madison Hamar (Chadron) 0, Samantha Hill (Torrington) 3, Dani Masterson (Torrington) 9, Suzanne Parker (Sioux County) 0, Juana Perez (Minatare) 10, Aubry Krentz (Scottsbluff) 3.
Alliance Bulldogs Joel Baker, Kaden Kindred, and Bradyn Palmer were on the Blue roster for the boys 2020 Panhandle Prep All-Star Boy Basketball Team. They were coached by the Alliance Bulldog Head Basketball Coach Michael Baker.
The Blue boys topped the Red team 113 to 105.
Game Recap: The Blue boys received 21 points from Scottsbluff’s Jasiya DeOllos and 13 points from Panhandle Prep MVP Caeden Riley of Lingle-Ft. Laramie in rolling to the 113-105 win over the Blue boys.
The Blue team had six players in double figures on the night. Also hitting double digits for the winning team included Scottsbluff’s Sam Clarkson with 10 points, Sioux County’s Tristan Hunter with 12, Torrington’s Jackson Jones with 13, Ogallala’s Adam Kroeger with 12, and Riley and DeOllos.
The Red team also had plenty of scoring with five players in double figures. Ogallala’s Carter Brown, who will be playing at WNCC next year, poured in 36 points, including 30 points in the first half. Sidney’s Syklar Heineman finished with 12, Chadron’s Cooper Heusman with 16, Mitchell’s Keaton Reichert with 11, and Gering’s Bryce Sherrell with 10.
The Red led 17-16 in the first half only to watch the Blue go on a 10-0 run to lead 26-17 and then pushed the lead to 31-22. The Blue led 37-29 after the first quarter.
The Red came back and outscored the Blue 34-22 in the second quarter as they came back to grab a 58-53 lead on a 3-pointer and led 63-59 at halftime.
The third quarter belonged to the blue as they tied the game at 68 with eight minutes to play and then led 81-77 before leading 88-82 after three periods.
The fourth quarter was back and forth. The Red came back to lead 91-90 on a Heusman 3-pointer and led 98-95. The Red led 100 -99 on a Brown bucket. The Blue then went on a 13-0 run to lead 111-100 and cruised to the final margin.
Alliance’s Joel Baker won the 3-point shooting contest while Chadron’s Heusman won the slam dunk contest.
BLUE - Joel Baker (Alliance) 8, Trevor Berry 5, Sam Clarkson (Scottsbluff) 10, Jasiya DeOllos (Scottsbluff) 21, Tristan Hunter (Sioux County) 12, Jackson Jones (Torrington) 13, Kaden Kindred (Alliance) 7, Adam Kroeger (Ogallala) 12, Blake Lofink (Morrill) 0, Bradyn Palmer (Alliance) 8, Caeden Riley (LIngle—Ft. Laramie) 13, Tommy Watson (Sioux County) 4.
Team Breakdown: RED - Will Ackerman (Crawford) 3, Carter Brown (Ogallala) 36, Samuel Cajero (Kimball) 0, Kolton Ebbers (Gering) 2, Justus Golding (Pine Bluffs) 6, Beau Hanks (Kimball) 8, Syklar Heineman (Sidney) 12, Cooper Heusman (Chadron) 16, Keaton Reichert (Mitchell) 11, Michael Shain (Pine Bluffs) 0, Bryce Sherrell (Gering) 10, Wyatt Stauffre (Lusk) 1.
