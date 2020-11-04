The Hemingford Cross Country Team has wrapped up their season after competing at the State Tournament on Oct. 23rd.
Results from districts on Oct. 15th:
The top 15 individually qualify as well as the top 3 teams.
Girls Varsity:
Carlye Kresl- 8th (22:39)
Destiny Hanson- 17th (23:45)
Catherine Bryner- 34th (26:21)
The Hemingford Girls finished 3rd behind Bayard and Bridgeport qualifying them for State.
Boys Varsity:
Zane Hinman- 15th (19:28) qualifying for State.
Creel Weber- 19th (20:35)
John Ansley- 22nd (20:48)
Braden Christopherson-27th (21:24)
Taren Hunter- 43rd (24:13)
The Hemingford Boys finished 4th behind Garden County, Sutherland, and Bayard.
The Hemingford Girls Team consisting of Catherine Bryner, Destiny Hanson, Carlye Kresl along with boys team runner, sophomore, Zane Hinman qualified for the State Tournament that took place at the Kearney Country Club on Oct. 23rd.
“With the uncertainty of Covid this year, we weren't even quite sure what our season was going to look like or how many meets we would actually have,” said Coach Jayme Clark. “Luckily we didn’t have to miss any meets. We were very impressed with the effort our runners gave us this year. They all showed improvement as the season went on which is something that you want to see as a coach.”
“Only the top 3 teams or top 15 individuals qualify for state, and we were fortunate enough to get our girls team as well as Zane Hinman down to Kearney,” Clark said. “It was such a frigid day and it was probably the toughest course they had seen all year, but most of them ended the race with their season best times.”
State results:
Zane Hinman- 77th out of 133 with a time of 19:18.8
Hemingford Girls- 16th with a score of 160
Individual Girls:
Carlye Kresl- 61st (22:48.3)
Destiny Hanson- 70th (23:09.3)
Catherine Bryner- 115th (26:35.2)
Clark noted, “The team is already saying they can’t wait to go back next year!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.