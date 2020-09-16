Cross County bringing home medals

The Hemingford Bobcat Cross Country Team practiced hard all summer. Whether training individually or meeting up as a team for a morning or evening run, one thing is certain, this is a strong team that works together and roots for each other like a family.
“They work so hard,” said Coach Jayme Clark. “They have been pushing themselves so hard all season both at meets and at practice.”
This past Tuesday, September 15th, the Bobcats headed to Bridgeport to compete at the Court House & Jail Rock Golf Course during the Bridgeport Invite.
“It was a little warm, but our Bobcats showed some grit,” Clark said. “We are so proud.
Results from Bridgeport meet on Tuesday, September 15:
Jr. High Girls
Dakota Horstman- 4th (10:45)
Aurora Hinman- 8th (11:12)
Serenity Dillard- 13th (11:20)
Brenna Schumacher- 34th (14:05)
Jr. High Boys
Dawson Christopherson- 6th (9:38)
Boady Hunter-9th (9:52)
Tayten Haas- 13th (10:24)
Gavin Bell- 16th (11:12)
Jacob Bryner- 17th (11:23)
Keirith Yale- 28th (14:46)
Seth Dillard- 30th (16:31)
High School Girls
Destiny Hanson- 6th (23:59)
Carlye Kresl- 7th (24:00)
Rachel Schekall- 35th (36:14)
High School Boys
Zane Hinman- 16th (20:43)
Creel Weber- 19th (20:55)
Braden Christopherson- 21st (21:29)
John Ansley- 24th (22:45)
Taren Hunter- 31st (24:24)
Dalton Jones- 35th (24:42)
Drew Varner- 44th (30:37)
The team had the weekend to rest after competing at the Kimball invite on Friday, September 11th to run the Four Winds Golf Course.
“Our Bobcats showed up to compete today and brought home 12 medals,” said Clark.
Results from Bridgeport meet on Tuesday, September 15:
Jr. High Girls
Jaili Jackson-1st
Dakota Horstman- 3rd
Aurora Hinman-10th
Brenna Schumacher-23rd
Jr. High Boys
Dawson Christopherson- 1st
Tayten Haas- 5th
Boady Hunter- 6th
Gavin Bell-8th
Nathan Randolph-13th
Bode Cornish-17th
Keirith Yale-23rd
Seth Dillard-24th
High School Girls
Carlye Kresl-4th
Destiny Hanson-5th
Catherine Bryner-10th
Rachel Schekall-27th
High School Boys
Zane Hinman-5th
Braden Christopherson-10th
John Ansley & Creel Weber- 14th (tie)
Taren Hunter-24th
Drew Varner-30th
The crew headed to Gering where they met up at the Five Rocks Amphitheatre to compete on Friday, September 4th.
“This course was tough, but our XC kids were up for the challenge,” Clark said. “We had so many personal records and brought home four medals. It's a great day to be a Bobcat.”
Their first meet was held in Scottsbluff at the Riverview Golf Course on Thursday, August 27th.
After the meet Coach Clark said, “The Bobcats ran great today and battled the heat! Can't wait to see what they accomplish this season!”
The Jr. High Girls placed 2nd as a team out of 10 and the Jr. High Boys placed 3rd!
Girls Varsity
Carlye Kresl: 26th
Destiny Hanson: 32nd
Catherine Bryner: 47th
Girls JV:
Rachel Schekall: 30th
Boys Varsity
Zane Hinman: 36th
John Ansley: 41st
Braden Christopherson: 42nd
Creel Weber: 43rd
Boys JV
Taren Hunter: 52nd
Drew Varner: 70th
Jr High Girls:
Dakota Horstman: 7th
Jaili Jackson: 9th
Aurora Hinman: 20th
Serenity Dillard: 31st
Brenna Schumacher: 73rd
Jr. High Boys:
Dawson Christopherson: 8th
Tayten Haas: 23rd
Boady Hunter: 24th
Gavin Bell: 38th
Jacob Bryner: 39th
Nathan Randolph: 53rd
Keirith Yale: 67th
Seth Dillard 68th
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.