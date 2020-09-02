The Hemingford Bobcat Volleyball Team took to the home court on Thursday afternoon for a triangular invite.
The Hemingford Bobcats took on the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs and lost the first set 25 to 9 and the second set 25 to 11.
Gordon-Rushville took on the Kimball Longhorns and defeated them the first set by a score of 25 to 11 and the second set by a score of 25 to 13.
For the final set, the Bobcats took on the Longhorns and won the first set by a score of 25 to 21. Bobcats lost the second set by 5 points but pulled out a win for the tie breaking set with a score of 25 to 22.
“The girls were very excited to finally get to play!” said Head Bobcat Coach Melinda Cullan. “You could tell they came to play against Kimball. Gordon/Rushville always has a strong program and that provides some point of intimidation but I hope they realize they can compete with anyone if they put their minds to it.”
The home crowd could feel the excitement in the air after they won that first set. The change in the way the team communicated with one another was noticeable.
The team lost some strong, leading players after graduation. However they have been working on consistency in their skills and confidence in their abilities.
“There isn’t much of a difference in our roster compared to last year, which is nice because the girls are familiar with each other on the court so we are able to put a lot of work into skill and technique,” said Cullan.
The Bobcats headed to Crawford on Saturday morning to face the Sioux County Warriors and the Crawford Rams.
Crawford and Sioux County are both tough teams.
The Bobcats fell to the Rams in the first set by 5 and in the second set by a score of 25 to 11.
Sioux County defeated the Bobcats in the first set by a score of 25 to 14 and in the second set by a score of 25 to 15.
The two faced each other and Sioux County took both sets by a score of 25 to 21 and 25 to 17.
“We had far too many errors on our third balls,” Cullan said. “In this week’s practice we have really worked hard on getting those 3rd balls over and in, no matter the scenario, so we can make let our opponents make the mistakes. I’m hoping that the next time we meet up with these teams, we’ll see a different outcome.”
