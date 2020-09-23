{{featured_button_text}}
Personal Records reached at Alliance Meet

Bobcat JH Runner Keirith Yale pulls ahead of his competition.

 Photo courtesy of Stacey Dillard

The Bobcat Cross Country team headed to Alliance on Saturday morning to run Laing Lake.

“Our kids had a busy week, but showed up to compete today and earned some big PR’s,” said Coach Jayme Clark.

Today, Sept. 24th they head to the Gordon-Rushville Invite in Gordon to compete at 4 p.m.

Official results from the Alliance Invite:

Jr. High Girls

Dakota Horstman- 7th (13:00)

Aurora Hinman- 17th (14:00)

Serenity Dillard- 30th (14:42)

Brenna Schumacher- 65th (17:41)

Jr. High Boys

Boady Hunter- 15th (12:35)

Tayten Haas- 19th (13:06)

Gavin Bell- 23rd (13:24)

Jacob Bryner- 36th (14:38)

Seth Dillard- 54th (16:18)

Keirith Yale- 58th (17:41)

JV Girls

Rachel Schekall- 30th (36:57)

Varsity Girls

Carlye Kresl- 14th (22:35)

Destiny Hanson- 36th (24:59)

Catherine Bryner- 50th (27:51)

JV Boys

Drew Varner- 46th (25:39)

Varsity Boys

Creel Weber- 28th (20:42)

John Ansley- 48th (23:36)

Taren Hunter- 49th (24: 22)

