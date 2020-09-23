Personal Records reached at Alliance Meet

The Bobcat Cross Country team headed to Alliance on Saturday morning to run Laing Lake.
“Our kids had a busy week, but showed up to compete today and earned some big PR’s,” said Coach Jayme Clark.
Today, Sept. 24th they head to the Gordon-Rushville Invite in Gordon to compete at 4 p.m.
Official results from the Alliance Invite:
Jr. High Girls
Dakota Horstman- 7th (13:00)
Aurora Hinman- 17th (14:00)
Serenity Dillard- 30th (14:42)
Brenna Schumacher- 65th (17:41)
Jr. High Boys
Boady Hunter- 15th (12:35)
Tayten Haas- 19th (13:06)
Gavin Bell- 23rd (13:24)
Jacob Bryner- 36th (14:38)
Seth Dillard- 54th (16:18)
Keirith Yale- 58th (17:41)
JV Girls
Rachel Schekall- 30th (36:57)
Varsity Girls
Carlye Kresl- 14th (22:35)
Destiny Hanson- 36th (24:59)
Catherine Bryner- 50th (27:51)
JV Boys
Drew Varner- 46th (25:39)
Varsity Boys
Creel Weber- 28th (20:42)
John Ansley- 48th (23:36)
Taren Hunter- 49th (24: 22)
