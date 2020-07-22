Preparing for the BBC Fair

Fair Clean-up for the Box Butte County Fairgrounds is this Saturday, June 25th starting at 10 a.m. That means the Box Butte County Fair is just around the corner. Excluding clean-up day, activities begin on Sunday, June 26th with Gymkhana. Registration for that is from 4:30 to 5 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 5 p.m.
Events include poles, keyhole, speed ball, barrels, flag race, egg race, and musical chairs. With age divisions 7 and under all the way through 19 and up.
Pamphlets are available at local businesses as well as the Fair office. Following social distancing guidelines and the use of masks at all Fair events is recommended but not required. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the fairgrounds. If you are feeling ill, please do not attend.
Events and shows will be livestreamed on YouTube. Follow the Box Butte County Fair on Facebook for more details on that.
“The Livestock Auction will take place Saturday, August 8 starting at 12:30 p.m.,” said Fair Manager Sarah Lilley. “We will have a live auction and we will also be taking phone bids.”
Bidders can call 487-2223 to place a bid. If you plan to bid via phone please call Briana Robertson at (303) 506-5935 or the Extension Office 762-5616 to pre-register. Buyers are asked to please pre-register by August 3 if at all possible.
“The sale will be livestreamed for your convenience,” Lilley added. “The sale bill can be found on our county website: boxbutte.unl.edu Friday night. We will hold the annual Livestock Buyers BBQ from 11:00am-1:00pm at the Multipurpose Hall, tickets were mailed out to previous buyers, plates will be $9 for others wanting to attend. Seating will be limited in the Multipurpose Hall so meals will be in a to-go style container to help us practice Social Distancing. This will allow the public to spread out across the fairgrounds to enjoy a great meal of Pulled Pork and sides. Thank you Bolek-Bilt for providing water and Farm Bureau for registering buyers and also providing water.”
To register for the Box Butte Co. Fair Memorial 5K. Please drop off or mail your check to the Box Butte Co. Fair Office (PO Box 608, Hemingford, NE 69348).
Have a talent to showcase?
The Box Butte Co. Fair is looking for talent to showcase on the midway on August 8. 20 minute slots are available from 11:30 to 4. Contact Riki Hunter or the Box Butte Co. Fair Office for more information.
They are still in need of teams to sign up for the Chore Relays also.
Get your team registered for Chore Relays for the Box Butte Co. Fair! It’s open to all ages and kids can have teams. Contact the Fair Office or go to the website to register, www.bbcofair.com or 487-5223.
Don’t forget about the Clover Kids Pet Parade at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4th. Later that evening is the Family Fun Night starting at 6 p.m. and the Junior Rodeo also at 6 p.m. Both at the Fair Grandstands.
The Fair Board, along with Panhandle Public Health, has established some guidelines to help keep everyone healthy and safe:
-Register/buy tickets for events online, print the forms off and send them in, or bring them filled out to the event the day of, to avoid congestion at sign-in tables/ticket booth/office.
-Participants, spectators, and volunteers are encouraged to wear masks (not required)
-If you’re not feeling well, running a temp, etc., please stay home
-Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the fair grounds.
-The grounds will be clearly marked to encourage social distancing, especially in lines for concessions, etc.
-High use areas will be cleaned twice as often as usual.
-Volunteers will be asked to wear gloves when appropriate.
-Items used by multiple people will be sanitized between uses.
The schedule is subject to adapt, even into fair week, depending on how our area is doing with Covid-19 cases.
See you at the Fair!
