Proposal for the Alliance Public School 2020-2021 Year

Alliance Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Troy Unzicker has announced a detailed plan for the reopening of public school buildings for the start of the 2020-2021 school year. Dr. Unzicker says APS will follow the guidelines set forth by Panhandle Public Health and this plan is subject to change, depending on current circumstances. Dr. Unzicker’s proposal will be submitted to the Alliance Board of Education no later than August 10th.
There is a survey available on the schools website at www.alliancebulldogs.org. If you are a student, parent, teacher, or patron of the district please take the survey to help provide feedback.
At this time, the Alliance Public Schools plan to open August 13th, as the first day with students.
Below is the full proposal from the Alliance Bulldog website:
Alliance Public Schools - Reopening of Buildings Plan
Alliance Public Schools will follow all directed health measures and guidance as required. This plan is set in place to reopen buildings and is subject to change at all times based on the current circumstances. Alliance Public School will utilize the risk measure defined by Panhandle Unified Command and follow their updates accordingly.
At the time of this plan’s creation the Panhandle Unified Command reported a low risk of COVID-19 spread. This will be updated several times before school begins.
Communication: We will follow all policies in place for supporting, teaching, and learning of protected vulnerable populations. We will post signage in classrooms, hallways, bathrooms and entrances to communicate important COVID 19 information. This plan will be shared with students, parents, staff and visitors. We will follow all guidelines for communication as required in the case of a confirmed positive test result.
Low Risk- 100% on site attendance unless an alternative plan has been established between families and administration.
Moderate Risk- 100% on site attendance with option for students to attend class remotely for students with 504/IEP.
High Risk- 100% on site attendance with option for students to attend class remotely for students with 504/IEP.\
Physical Distancing:
Low Risk- Students will be placed in cohorts, to the extent possible, to limit exposure to risk. We will maintain spacing as possible without limiting classes. Practice 6-foot distancing from others.
Moderate Risk- Students will be placed in cohorts, to the extent possible, to limit exposure to risk. Maintaining 6-foot distancing from others including arrange or limit seating in all rooms.
High Risk- Students will be placed in cohorts, to the extent possible, to limit exposure to risk. Maintaining 6-foot distancing from others including arrange or limit seating in all rooms. Areas closed to all non-curricular activities. 6-foot markings on floor where applicable.
Entering and Exiting Buildings:
All Students, Staff and Visitors are asked to stay home if they are ill. Known symptoms of COVID 19 include cough, fever, chills, muscle pain, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell. This list is not all possible symptoms. Please call your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.
Low Risk- Sanitize hands upon entry and exit. Temperature and symptom checks performed at home. Do not attend school if symptoms exist.
Moderate Risk- Temperature check to enter. 100.4 or above will be asked to stay home. Sanitize hands upon entry and exit. Protocol will be established for pick up/drop off of students. Door will be opened for incoming/exiting students.
High Risk- Temperature check to enter. 100.4 or above will be asked to stay home. Sanitize hands upon entry and exit. Protocol will be established for pick up/drop off of students. Door will be opened for incoming/exiting students. Protocol for staggered entry and exit.
Transportation:
Low Risk- Masks are encouraged. Sitting with family groups and social distancing are encouraged.
Moderate Risk- Masks are recommended. 6-foot social distancing between family groups recommended.
High Risk- Mandatory temperature and symptom check. Masks are required. 6-foot social distancing between family groups required.
Classrooms:
Low Risk- Students will be placed in cohorts, to the extent possible, to limit exposure to risk. We will maintain spacing as possible without limiting classes.
Moderate Risk- Students will be placed in cohorts, to the extent possible, to limit exposure to risk. Maintaining 6-foot distancing from others including arrange or limit seating in all rooms.
High Risk- Students will be placed in cohorts, to the extent possible, to limit exposure to risk. Maintaining 6-foot distancing from others including arrange or limit seating in all rooms. 6-foot markings on floor where applicable.
Recess:
Low Risk- Wash or sanitize hands upon exit and entry.
Moderate Risk- Wash or sanitize hands upon exit and entry. Recesses will be staggered to maintain social distancing.
High Risk- Wash or sanitize hands upon exit and entry. No shared recesses to maintain social distancing.
Meals and Snacks:
Low Risk- Wash or sanitize hands before and after eating.
Moderate Risk- Wash or sanitize hands before and after eating. Stagger meal times and allow for 6-foot social distancing. Designate entry and exit points for meals.
High Risk- Wash or sanitize hands before and after eating. No shared meal times and allow for 6-foot social distancing. Designate entry and exit points for meals. Disposable plates and utensils only.
Extra-Curricular Activities:
Low Risk- Critically assess risk before traveling for field trips and extra-curricular activities.
Moderate Risk- Critically assess risk before traveling for field trips and extra-curricular activities.
High Risk- No field trips or extra-curricular activities.
Visitors:
Low Risk- Temperature and symptom checks performed at home. Do not attend school if symptoms exist. Sanitize hands upon entry and exit.
Moderate Risk- Temperature check to enter. 100.4 or above will be asked to stay home. Sanitize hands upon entry and exit. Non-essential visitors may be limited. Sign in and provide phone number for later contact if needed. Social distancing and cleaning procedures for all meetings.
High Risk- No non-essential visitors. Temperature check to enter. 100.4 or above will be asked to stay home. Sanitize hands upon entry and exit. Non-essential visitors may be limited. Sign in and provide phone number for later contact if needed. Social distancing and cleaning procedures for all meetings.
Face Coverings:
Low Risk- Recommended if not able to maintain 6-foot social distancing.
Moderate Risk- Mandatory if not able to maintain 6-foot social distancing.
High Risk- Mandatory if not able to maintain 6-foot social distancing.
Hand Washing:
Low Risk- Sanitize in and out of building, meal times and recess. Supply sanitizer in commons areas and high touch areas.
Moderate Risk- Sanitize in and out of building meal times and recess. Supply sanitizer in commons areas and high touch areas.
High Risk- Sanitize in and out of building meal times and recess. Increase frequency and schedule of wash/sanitizing. Supply sanitizer in commons areas and high touch areas.
Illness Monitoring:
Low Risk- Provide education of staying home if sick and going home if experiencing symptoms. Establishing protocol for anyone feeling symptoms at the school. Individuals testing positive for COVID 19 will be excluded and allowed to return based on current CDC guidance. We will cooperate with PPHD to determine level of exposure.
Moderate Risk- Provide education of staying home if sick and going home if experiencing symptoms. Establishing protocol for anyone feeling symptoms at the school. Individuals testing positive for COVID 19 will be excluded and allowed to return based on current CDC guidance. We will cooperate with PPHD to determine level of exposure. Temperature check to enter. 100.4 or above will be asked to stay home. Screen employees and students for COVID symptoms.
High Risk- Mandatory screening for temperature and symptoms. Provide education of staying home if sick and going home if experiencing symptoms. Establishing protocol for anyone feeling symptoms at the school. Individuals testing positive for COVID 19 will be excluded and allowed to return based on current CDC guidance. We will cooperate with PPHD to determine level of exposure. Temperature check to enter. 100.4 or above will be asked to stay home. Screen employees and students for COVID symptoms.
Disinfecting:
Low Risk- Provide cleaning solution to common areas. Custodial services will follow CDC recommendations. Sanitizer provided in high traffic areas. Conduct deep cleaning of schools prior to student/staff return. Additional deep cleaning scheduled on weekends and holidays. Tables and desks disinfecting before food is placed on them.
Moderate Risk- Provide cleaning solution to common areas. Custodial services will follow CDC recommendations. Sanitizer provided in high traffic areas. Conduct deep cleaning of schools prior to student/staff return. Additional deep cleaning scheduled on weekends and holidays. Tables and desks disinfecting before food is placed on them.
High Risk- Provide cleaning solution to common areas. Custodial services will follow CDC recommendations. Sanitizer provided in high traffic areas. Conduct deep cleaning of schools prior to student/staff return. Additional deep cleaning scheduled on weekends and holidays. Tables and desks disinfecting before food is placed on them.
Engineering Controls:
Low Risk- HVAC systems set to enhance fresh air throughout the facility. No drinking from water fountains. Students should bring bottles of water and may use appropriate fountains to fill bottles. No self-service salad bar/buffet. Meals will be plated and handed to students.
Moderate Risk- HVAC systems set to enhance fresh air throughout the facility. No drinking from water fountains. Students should bring bottles of water and may use appropriate fountains to fill bottles. No self-service salad bar/buffet. Meals will be plated and handed to students.
High Risk- HVAC systems set to enhance fresh air throughout the facility. No drinking from water fountains. Students should bring bottles of water and may use appropriate fountains to fill bottles. No self-service salad bar/buffet. Meals will be plated and handed to students.
Home Visits:
Low Risk: Sanitize hands upon entry and exit. Temperature and symptom checks performed at home by both parties. Do not attend visit if symptoms exist. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Moderate Risk: Temperature check to enter. 100.4 or above will be asked to stay home or cancel visit. Sanitize hands upon entry and exit. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.
High Risk- No non-essential home visits. Temperature check to enter. 100.4 or above will be asked to stay home or cancel visit. Sanitize hands upon entry and exit. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.
All guidelines are in place unless medically contradicted with notice from medical provider.
Alliance Public Schools will cooperate with all case investigations. Identified cases will self-isolate. Self-isolation will stay away from others for 10 days and not return until symptom free and no fever for 3 days. Close contacts will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and test if symptoms occur. Self-quarantine means staying home and monitoring for symptoms. A close contact is defined as a person less than 6-foot for 15 minutes accumulatively. Contacts of a contact are not required to quarantine but should use precautions.
All areas of this plan are subject to change. Further measures will be shared and enforced if we move into the severe risk categories. Our top priority is the safety of students, staff and visitors. Thank you for your patience and understanding during these difficult times.
