Softball Tournament raises funds for teen cancer patient

This past weekend the softball fields in Alliance were filled with softball players and fans for the 2nd annual Cancer Sucks Softball Tournament.
Funds for this year’s tournament were donated to Ciara (CeeCee) Hudson, a 14-years-old Alliance High School student that was diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer last year.
“We feel honored and appreciative that the best small town in America is doing this for CeeCee,” said Ciara’s mother Cynthia DuBray. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
Organizer Josh Barber started the tournament last year to raise funds for Janet Toedtli and Ross Will's. The two of them were siblings and both were battling cancer but have since lost that fight.
“Their son's are two of my good friends,” said Barber.
Each year the event has raised over $15,000. After payouts, this year a check for $13,673 was given to the family to help cover cost of trips across the state for treatment and any medical cost that have accumulated.
The total breakdown included $760 to pay the umpires. Umpire Eric Gosnell donated $175 of his earnings. 1st place winners took home $500 and two bats totaling $522. 2nd place winners received $200 cash and two cases of softballs totaling $125. However, both second place winning teams donated their cash back to Ciara.
The men’s championship came down to a nail bitter as each team had won one game. In the end Buettner Construction was this year’s men's champion and the Alliance team, Balls Deep took runner-up.
Co-ed Champs for this year were Rampage, a team out of Rapid City, and the Alliance co-ed team, Bomb Squad claimed the runner-up title.
This year there were 15 men's teams and 12 co-ed teams that participated. The men’s teams played on Saturday and co-ed on Sunday. The wind on both days made for less than ideal weather but the cold temperatures on Sunday were nearly unbearable for the players.
The wind couldn’t keep the fans away as a steady line of people were seen purchasing raffle tickets or Cancer Sucks t-shirts.
Prizes and funds were donated by local businesses. The 2020 Sponsors include: Western Potato, Alliance Family Dental, Prema, Dairy Queen, The Wills family, Berserk Athletics, Sam and Louie’s, Chimney Rock Kennels, Sandhills Drive-In, KCOW, No loose Ends, Ooh Lala Beauty, Darveau Farms, Gilkerson Farms, Advanced Life Chiropractic, Papas Pizza & Subs, Mi Ranchito, Western Roots Salon, Pizza Hut, The Harris family, Sorensen Irrigation, Dustin White Irrigation, Gonzales & Son’s Construction, Western Heritage Credit Union, PST, Consumers Cooperative FCU, Nick’s Gas & Liquor, Village Pizza, A. Elliott Law, PC, LLO, Korner Grill, Mandee Best Permanent Cosmetics, Newberry’s, A-Town Zesto’s, Schnose Ranch, Lore’s Collision and Refinishing , Global Dreams Travel, Bomb Squad Softball, Alliance Tractor & Implement Co, Niemeier Knifeworks, and Nixon Leather.
“Thank you everybody who make this tournament possible, we couldn't do this every year without all of our sponsors, volunteers, umpire's and all of the team captains who get there teams entered each year,” said tournament organizer Josh Barber. “We have raised $30,000 in the last two years and look to continue to grow. Thank you everyone and look forward to next year!”
Follow the group “Cancer Sucks Softball Tournament on Facebook to stay up-to-date on the future tournament dates.
