Treats on the Street was a lot of fun this year in Hemingford. Thank you to everyone that came out to show off your costumes. There were

101 entries into the costume contest. Eight children and one adult won prizes.

Sage, age 5 - Scarecrow

Skyler, age 2 - 50’s girl

Brexton, age 4 - Doctor

Brock, age 3 - Woody

Ally, age 13 - 80’s girl

Silas, age 8 - Pinky Malinkey

Kennedy, age 7 - Pippy Longstocking

Karly, age 11 - Sumo Wrestler

Matt, adult - Dr. Evil

