Treats on the Street was a lot of fun this year in Hemingford. Thank you to everyone that came out to show off your costumes. There were
101 entries into the costume contest. Eight children and one adult won prizes.
Sage, age 5 - Scarecrow
Skyler, age 2 - 50’s girl
Brexton, age 4 - Doctor
Brock, age 3 - Woody
Ally, age 13 - 80’s girl
Silas, age 8 - Pinky Malinkey
Kennedy, age 7 - Pippy Longstocking
Karly, age 11 - Sumo Wrestler
Matt, adult - Dr. Evil
