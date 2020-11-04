The Alliance Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Trunk or Treating event on the bricks of Box Butte Ave. on Friday, Oct. 30th. The scene looked a little different this year as businesses had tables set up outside to greet trick or treaters, decorated cars were spaced farther apart, and a number of those handing out candy used pipes in order to limit contact with the children.
