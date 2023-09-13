Tallon McDonald might be unsure about his interest in playing at the next level.

But the Scottsbluff senior likely attracted the attention of more than a few college football programs with his successful 59-yard field goal last Friday in Frederick, Colorado.

The kick, coming on the final play of the first half of the Bulldogs’ 51-28 win, established Class B mark in Nebraska and also matched the all-time state record set by Millard South’s Chris McClanathan in 1999.

McDonald took the moment in at the time, but was then ready for his next opportunity for the Bearcats (3-0), who host York on Friday.

“It feels pretty awesome,” the right-footed kicker said before a team practice on Tuesday, “but my coaches trust me to go out there and do my job. My leg was was feeling pretty good in pregame and I was warming up my leg (on the sidleines) just because I thought we might possibly go for a field goal before half.

“I was kind of ready for it and (Bearcats coach Judson Hall) called it and we just kind of went out and did it,” he said. “It just happened so quick.”

The weather was calm as McDonald trotted out to the field — much like his mindset before the kick that gave the Bearcats a 17-14 lead at the break.

“My mind is kind of blank,” McDonald said of his pre-kick routine. “I’m focused and just trying to not get nervous. I just think about what I’m doing (with mechanics) and go through with it. From my point of view you could see (Friday’s attempt) was really going to be close as soon as I kicked it but it made it in.

“It was really exciting and the whole team was happy. It definitely shifted the momentum of the game because we kind of started out slow. Everyone was really excited going into the locker room.”

That continued after the game and through the weekend as friends and family members reached out to him.

“(People) were calling me and texting me asking about it and how I was feeling,” he said. “It was a lot.”

It also included some messages from college football programs.

“I don’t know how I feel about college football yet but I’m definitely open to it,” McDonald said. “We’ll just have to see how the rest of the season goes.”

His focus is on the next kick, whichever field it might come on

McDonald, who also is a soccer player, was recruited to football by some friends in eighth grade.

“They needed a kicker for the football team, so I just thought, ‘Why not?’.” McDonald said.

He has shown off his leg on the gridiron since then. Scottsbluff assistant coach Joe Benson said his kickoffs are as impressive as his field goals. He has recorded touchbacks on roughly 70% of them.

He called McDonald a hard worker who gets his range tested each week in practice with a series of field goal attempts from between 50 to 60 yards.

“He just gets used to that feel,” Benson said. “When he misses one in practice when we push him back, it’s usually to the right or left (of the goalpost). We knew the distance was there (on Friday).

“He is very fluid,” Benson said. “You don’t really notice it until the ball jumps off his foot It doesn’t look like he’s swinging that hard but obviously he’s got a lot of power behind (the kicks).”

He also is part of a solid group with long snapper Jhett Webb and holder George Schmall.

“Those three have a connection and there is something to that,” Benson said.

It worked on Friday, and there’s the potential the trio could be part of a long kick.

“I think with the wind, he probably has another five yards,” Benson said. “That’s crazy to think about.”