Sebastien Boyle rushed for 1,926 last year in his junior season and has 3,700 yards on the ground in the past two years for Scottsbluff.

Blair's Ryan Randall is the Class B state career leader in rushing. He ran for 5,281 yards between 2008-10.

The Bearcats veteran will look to make a run at that total this fall as the top among five returning backs in the Star-Herald coverage area based on production as recorded on maxpreps.com.

The group also includes Chadron's Quinn Bailey, Gering's Tanner Gardner and Sidney's Isak Doty and Luke Holly.

Boyle — a selection on the Lincoln Journal Star's Class B all-state team —averaged 160.5 yards per game and scored 26 touchdowns to give him 51 over the past two years. He surpassed 100 yards in nine of 12 games and went over 200 in four. His season-best performance was 285 yards in a loss to Gross Catholic on Nov. 11.

He was part of a Bearcats ground game that totaled 3,769 yards on 523 attempts.

Bailey also surpassed 1,000 yards in his sophomore season. Bailey rushed for 1,044 yards on 168 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. Bailey went over 100 yards in five games. His season-high was a 171-yard performance in a win over Valentine on Sept. 16.

Gartner rushed for a team-high 873 yards last year as a junior. He surpassed 100 yards three times and had a season-best 188 yards in a win over Lexington on Sept. 30.

Doty and Holly were part of the reason why Sidney rushed for 1,946 yards last year as a team and scored 20 touchdowns on the ground.

Holly finished with a team-high 1,000 yards in his junior season and scored 11 touchdowns. He surpassed 100 yards in five games and had a season-high 181 yards in a win over Gordon-Rushville on Sept. 9. He also had games of 180 and 178 yards against Cozad and Alliance, respectively, during the season.

Doty, the Raiders quarterback, finished with 800 yards and eight touchdowns on 103 attempts as a junior. He had a season-best performance of 237 yards and two toucdhowns on nine attempts in a win over Chase County, and also surpassed 100 yards in each of his final three games of the year: against Cozad, Ogallala and Alliance.