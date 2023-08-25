LEYTON — Jacob Bryner, Taylon Payne and Cody Galles all rushed for more than 100 yards and combined for five touchdowns as Hemingford rolled to a 58-18 win over Leyton in a high school football game Thursday.

The Bobcats rushed for 402 yards in the season-opening win.

Bryner led the way as he ran for 176 yards and a short touchdown. Payne and Galles totaled 110 and 101 yards, respectively, and both scored twice.

Zaine Feisl and Ryan Ragsdale also each rushed for a score in the game.

Leyton scored on two long touchdown passes of 74- and 65 yards. Leyton finished with 203 yards in the loss.

The Bobcats led 22-12 at the break and then broke the game open with three touchdowns and a safety in the third quarter.

Volleyball

Gering 3, Alliance 0

GERING — The Bulldogs opened their home schedule with a sweep. Scores were 27-25, 25-17, 25-16.

Chadron 3, Mitchell 2

CHADRON —The Cardinals won the fifth set to take the back-and-forth battle.

Scores were 21-25, 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 15-7.

Anna Cheek had eight kills for Mitchell, and Addy Bowlin had seven to go along with 18 digs. Emma Robbins led the Tigers with 14 assists.

Bayard 3, Bridgeport 1

BAYARD — The host Tigers won the first two sets and close out the match in four.

Scores were 25-19, 25-17, 20-25, 27-25.

Leyton triangular

LEYTON —The host Warriors won both of their matches to open the season.

Leyton beat Minatare (25-9), 25-6) and Potter-Dix (25-14, 25-5).

Potter-Dix beat Minatare in straight sets (25-11, 25-11) in the other match in the tournament.

Boys tennis

ALLIANCE — Scottsbluff won a pair of matches in a triangular meet.

The Bearcats defeated the host Bulldogs 5-0 and then Gering 3-2.

Gering beat Alliance in the other dual matchup.

"I was very happy with the players performance today," Scottsbluff coach Darren Emerick said. "It was hot and humid but most of the varsity players psent the summer competing in USTA and other tournaments and leagues and they were used to the tough temps.