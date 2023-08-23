GERING — The Gering softball team shut out Hershey in both games of a doubleheader Tuesday to improve to 6-1 overall.

The Bulldogs won the opener 8-0 as Sarah Wiese threw a no-hitter and then earned the sweep with a 12-0 victory in the home opener.

Gering, which has won six-straight games since opening with a loss against Gothenburg last Thursday, is scheduled to compete against Scottsbluff on Thursday.

Wiese struck out five and walked one in five innings in the opening game. Gabby Moreno and Jacelyn Brown both scored three runs and the Bulldogs finished with seven hits.

The Bulldogs scored two runs in both the first and second innings and then added four in the fourth.

Freshman Avah Escamilla earned the win in the second game as she allowed a hit in three innings. Escamilla struck out one and walked none.

Freshman Denae Savala went 3-for-3 and Liz Wiese went 2-for-2 in the second game and both drove in two runs. Moreno went 2-for-3 with four RBI.

The Bulldogs scored three runs in the second inning and then broke the game open with a nine-run third.

Chadron 10, Alliance 9

CHADRON — A late rally fell just short for Alliance as the Cardinals held on for a wild win.

The Bulldogs scored three times in the sixth inning to close to within a run but could not get the tying run across over the final two innings.

Chadron outhit Alliance 12-9 in the game and the Bulldogs committed four errors in the loss.

Chadron scored seven runs in the third inning to grab a 7-2 lead but Alliance responded with four runs in the fourth. The Cardinals added a run in the bottom of the frame and two more in the fifth to grab a 10-6 lead.

Hannah Schneider and CeCe Hudson both went 2-for-4 with three RBI to lead the Bulldogs, who fell to 3-3 on the season .

No individual stats were available for Chadron, which improved to 3-2 overall with the win.