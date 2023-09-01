Ella Foote and Emma Hergenreder had 13 and 10 kills, respectively, as Scottsbluff beat Alliance in four sets Thursday in a high school volleyball matchup.

Scores were 20-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-13.

Taylor Haferman had 17 blocks to lead four players in double digits in that statistic. Paige Horne and MaCee Neu had 14 and 13, digs, respectively, and Allie Darnell added 10.

Darnell also led the Bearcats with 33 assists.

Scottsbluff (4-0) was scheduled to play Gelenrock, Wyoming and Rapid City Christian and Sheridan on Friday.

The Bearcats then are on the road against Cheyenne East on Tuesday.

No individual statistics for Alliance were available.

Sidney 2, North Platte 0

Ogallala 2, Sidney 0

SIDNEY — The Raiders evened their record at 2-2 a split of a pair of games.

Sidney beat the Bulldogs 25-17, 25-20.

Ogallala won the matchup with the Raiders 25-17, 25-17.

Mitchell 3, Hemingford 0

MITCHELL — The host Tigers earned a swep to improve to

Scores were 25-17, 25-15, 25-16.

Mitchell improved to 1-3 with the win.

Bayard 3, Morrill 1

MORRILL — Bayard improved to 3-0 overall with the win in four sets.

Scores were 25-14, 20-25, 25-14, 25-14.

Minatare 3, Creek Valley 2

MINATARE — Minatare won a back-and-forth match for its first victory of the season.

Minatare won the final two sets for the home victory. Scores were 27-25, 23-25, 19-25, 25-13, 17-15.

Minatare is scheduled to travel to Garden County on Thursday.