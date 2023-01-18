Hoiberg's outburst sparks Huskers in win over Ohio State
Will Visty died in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. His mother said he had been challenging himself to swim laps without coming up for air, but he passed out.
On day one of the 2023 contact period, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was right where you’d expect him to be — cultivating a crown jewel for his rebuild plan with a visit to Chandler (AZ) High School.
Early Tuesday, Carrie Wiggins woke up to a missed call and devastating news — a truck driver had fallen asleep behind the wheel and crashed into the Lazy-U Motel.
At the end of regulation, Kendall Moriarty launched a ball with one hand from half court. Swish. And then a SportsCenter cameo.
A constitutional amendment introduced in the Nebraska Legislature Friday would give voters the opportunity to eliminate the State Board of Education.
LINCOLN — A judge approved an injunction Tuesday that freezes most assets of a financial adviser involved in one of the largest cases of bank fraud in state history. However, Jesse Hill of Hickman and his wife, under the order, will be able to access two personal banking accounts, and were given permission to obtain […]
The post Judge approves injunction against financial adviser involved in Nebraska bank fraud case appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
According to a Sheriff's Office report, Mary Frahm was unable to escape the fire because her doors wouldn't unlock and her windows wouldn't roll down.
Scottsbluff Police investigated a report of juveniles in possession of a weapon at a local facility Monday.
The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed Thursday the cause of death for four animals at the Riverside Discovery Center (R…