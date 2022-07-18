Homemakers Club showcases local talent of all ages

Many people look forward to walking through the open class exhibits to witness eye-catching art and food on display at the Scotts Bluff County Fair.

Any person with a permanent address in the county can enter their creations that have been completed, or even grown, between the fair year 2021 and 2022 in the Scotts Bluff County Homemakers Club Open Class show. Exhibits can be in the home arts category, including quilt and textile arts, baked and canned goods, photography and woodworking; or the horticulture and floriculture category.

“Some of those exhibits, people put a lot of time into, like the cross-stitch was just amazing last year,” Renee Ford, fair volunteer for the Homemakers Club said.

Ford said she was asked by a member of Homemakers if she would be interested in coordinating the group’s main event of the year, the Open Class show.

“Last summer, one of my customers asked if I would be able to help this year,” she said. “Then that March, there was also something in the paper saying that she was wanting to find somebody to take over her spot. I just think it’s time for our age group to step up and help.”

Less than a year later, Ford found herself immersed in coordinating the Homemakers efforts to carry-out yet another open show at the fair.

“Basically, I will have four days during the fair that are really busy but I’m definitely kind of more behind the scenes,” she said.

Before fair week begins, Ford has been answering exhibitor questions, lining up superintendents for the open class divisions and ordering ribbons, to name just a few tasks. The Friday before fair week will be an active cleaning and set-up day before exhibit entries start rolling in on Monday, Aug. 1.

Ford said on the entry day, she will be operating behind the scenes to make sure everything is running smoothly.

“Each division will have the superintendent there with volunteers, so I’ll be more helping everyone else on Monday,” she said. “I guess I’m just a make sure everybody’s got what they need type of person.”

Along with filling the traditional role, Ford hopes to add in a few fresh ideas and bring back some old ones like the winners circle display area. Over the past few years, the 4-H static exhibit check-in process has moved to online entry with printed entry cards. Ford would like to implement this strategy on the Open Class side of the building to streamline both check-in and check-out.

“Mainly, I just want to help it run smoothly and I'm hoping I can eventually make it an easier process,” she said.

Ford said the Homemakers are always looking for volunteers and the club never turns away new members.

“If you want to do some learning, it’s a fabulous place to learn different things that you may not know about,” Ruth Walker, vice president of the Homemakers Club, said.

The group meets monthly and enjoys many educational fieldtrips, with a few unique experiences like lunch at an out-of-town bed and breakfast.

“Just about anything that somebody wants to learn something about or is interested in, then we do it,” Walker said. “That’s what I enjoy, because then we continue to learn.”

The clubs largest yearly undertaking is the county fair but they also hold a spring tea event highlighting a member’s only art contest and a scholarship presentation. Walker said the scholarship is intended for one or two young women that want to pursue an education past high school.

“This year, we gave two scholarships because we didn’t give one out during COVID,” she said. “Then we kind of have a mini fair because the ladies in the group bring things that they have made. We give prizes for those, the members vote on which ones they like best. So it’s our fun time, a fun time for us to get together and have some tea.”

Walker said the Homemaker's Open Class section will be open longer this year to accommodate late fair goers and she encourages everyone to stop by to see the creative talent on display.

“Basically, we plan for the fair year round, that’s basically what our meetings pertain to a lot of times,” Walker said. “Then, if we decide there’s something that we need to learn, or want to do that would help us, we take field trips. We are an older group, and we’d love to have some young people join us to do just about anything that an old fashioned homemaker would do.”

For more information about volunteering with the Homemakers Club, contact Ford, 308-631-0156. For more information about the Open Class show visit https://bit.ly/3BkWdH5/.