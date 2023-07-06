Calendar items run as space is available and include events that are open to the public. Submit calendar items at starherald.com/events or by emailing news@starherald.com. Items should be submitted at least one week in advance.

JULY 6

SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.

CHADRON – Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

JULY 7, JULY 11, JULY 13, JULY 15, JULY 19, JULY 27

CRAWFORD – Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 7-8, JULY 22, JULY 23, JULY 26

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 9, JULY 14, JULY 29, JULY 22, JULY 29

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Leader of the Pack,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 7

GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

JULY 8

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Clue,” 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 8, JULY 12, JULY 14, JULY 26, JULY 28

CRAWFORD – Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 9

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Leader of the Pack,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com

JULY 12, AUG. 9

HAWK SPRINGS – Annual Hawk Springs Community Hamburger Fries, 5-7 p.m., Hawk Springs Community Center. All proceeds benefit building maintenance fund. Information: Wendy Blackos, 308-641-9578.

JULY 13

SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.

CHADRON – Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

JULY 13-15, JULY 20-21, JULY 22

SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “Guys and Dolls In Concert” 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

JULY 13-16

GERING – Oregon Trail Days, www.oregontraildays.com. Events kick off Thursday, July 13, 6:30 p.m., with the Kickoff Barbecue in downtown Gering and run through the weekend. Details: www.oregontraildays.com

CHADRON – Fur Trade Days. Carnival, Trader’s Market, Parade and more. Details: furtradedays.com

JULY 14

GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

GERING — Gering City Band performance, 7:30 p.m. Legion Park.

JULY 15

CHADRON – Fur Trade Days.

CHADRON – Class Reunion High School Class of 1978.

MORRILL – Horse Creek Rendezvous.

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “Guys and Dolls In Concert” 2 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

GERING – Performance, Sara Evans, Five Rocks Amphitheater. Doors open, 6 p.m.; Performance, 7 p.m. Information: www.outhousetickets.com.

SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.

JULY 15, JULY 28

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Clue,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 16

CHADRON – Country Music Jamboree, 1-4 p.m., Chadron Senior Center. No cover charge; donations accepted for band.

JULY 16, JULY 19

CRAWFORD – Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 16, AUG. 20, SEPT. 17

SCOTTSBLUFF – Gardening Classes, Meadowlark Hearth, 120024 Everett Drive. Cost: $10 per class or $50 for 8 classes. Information: meadowlarkhearth@gmail.com or fb.me/e/JWXSbDt0.

JULY 18, JULY 29

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 19-22

ALLIANCE – Heritage Days. Information: www.facebook.com/AllianceHeritageDays

JULY 20

CHADRON – Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

JULY 21

GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

JULY 19-JULY 22

ALLIANCE – Heritage Days, downtown Alliance. Information: facebook.com/AllianceHeritageDays.

JULY 21

CRAWFORD – Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 21, JULY 30

CRAWFORD – Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 21 — 29

GORDON – Sheridan County Fair & Rodeo, East of Gordon on Third street. Details: www.sheridancountyfairandrodeo.com.

JULY 22-JULY 29

BRIDGEPORT – Morrill County Fair. Information: morrillcountyfair.com.

JULY 22-23

SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “Disney’s Moana Jr.” 2 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

JULY 22-JULY 24

HARRISON – Cultural demonstration, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.

JULY 22

HARRISON – Speaker series, Miocene mammal fossils and other topics, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.

JULY 22, 29

CRAWFORD – Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 23

SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “Disney’s Moana Jr.” 5 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

JULY 23 — 29

SIDNEY – Cheyenne County Fair & Rodeo Information: cheyennecountyfair.com.

JULY 27

SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.

CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

JULY 27-AUG. 5

CHADRON – Dawes County Fair. Details: www.dawescountyfair.com

JULY 28

GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

JULY 28-AUG. 6

HARRISON – Sioux County Fair, Sioux County Fairgrounds. Details: https://discovernwnebraska.com/sioux-county-fair.

JULY 29 – AUG. 5

MITCHELL – Scotts Bluff County Fair. Roughstock, truck and tractor pull, concert featuring Uncle Kracker and more. Information: Scotts Bluff County Fair, 308-632-1828, or www.scottsbluffcountyfairgrounds.com.

AUG. 1

SCOTTSBLUFF – National Night Out, downtown Scottsbluff.

AUG. 2, AUG. 4, AUG. 11

CRAWFORD – Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 2-Aug. 6

LEWELLEN – Garden County Fair. Details: www.visitgardencounty.com.

AUG. 2, AUG. 9

CRAWFORD – Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 3

SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.

AUG. 3, AUG. 5, AUG. 8, AUG. 13

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Leader of the Pack,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 5

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

CRAWFORD – Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

SCOTTSBLUFF — High Plains Auto Club Cruise Night, Dairy Queen, 5-6 p.m. Cruise begins at 6 p.m. sharp. All car enthusiasts welcome. Information: High Plains Auto Club, www.highplainsautoclub.com Ellen Ramig, 308-631-0811 or email ramig123@spectrum.net.

AUG. 6, AUG. 11

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Clue,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 6 – 12

KIMBALL – Kimball/Banner County Fair, Kimball County Fairgrounds, one block south of Highway 30 on High School Street and Sixth Street.

AUG. 6 — 13

HEMINGFORD – Box Butte County Fair, Box Butte County Fairgrounds, Hemingford.

AUG. 9

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 9-AUG. 12

MITCHELL – Old West Balloon Fest. Information: theoldwestballoonfest.com.

AUG. 10, AUG. 12

CRAWFORD – Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 11 – 13

CHAPPELL – Deuel County Ag Society Fair.

AUG. 12

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 13

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Leader of the Pack, 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 17

CHADRON – Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

AUG. 19

BRIDGEPORT – 97th annual Greek Festival, Prairie Winds Community Center. Information: www.assumption.ne.goarch.org/ or visit the church’s Facebook page.

BUSHNELL – Bushnell Days.

AUG. 25-Aug. 27

HAY SPRINGS – Hay Springs Friendly Festival. Theme: Neon Festival.

SEPT. 2

SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY – High Plains Riot. Details: bit.ly/3on3r9e

SEPT 2-3

GERING – Horizon Music Fest, Five Rocks Amphitheater. Information: www.facebook.com/h2hmusicfest.

SEPT. 2-4

BRIDGEPORT – Camp Clarke Raiders Fall Rendezvous Labor Day. Information: 308-262-1080 or info@campclarkeraiders.com. Announcements: www.facebook.com/CampClarkeRaidersBlackPowderClub/

POTTER – Potter Days.

SEPT. 8-10

BAYARD – Chimney Rock Pioneer Days. Details: fb.me/e/11wGGwpEi

LEWELLEN – Ash Hollow Rendezvous, Ash Hollow State Historical Park. Details:outdoornebraska.gov/location/ash-hollow

SEPT 9

GERING – USA Cycling Gravel National Championships. Information: visitgering.com/usa-cycling-gravel-nationals.

SEPT. 9-10

GORDON – Gordon Willow Tree Festival, Winship Park. Information: www.visitsheridancounty.com/

SEPT. 10-12

BAYARD – Chimney Rock Pioneer Days

SEPT. 16-17

GERING – Legacy of the Plains Harvest Festival. Information: Legacy of the Plains website, http://legacyoftheplains.org, call 308-436-1989 or email info@legacyoftheplains.org. Announcements: www.facebook.com/LegacyOfThePlains.

SEPT. 23

SCOTTSBLUFF – Live performance, Austn Skalecki, 5-8 p.m., Flyover Brewing Company. Details: fb.me/e/XircqtAY

SEPT. 29-OCT. 1

KIMBALL – 97th annual Farmers Day. Information: www.facebook.com/KimballFarmersDay

SEPT. 30

GERING – Platte Valley Companies’ Monument Marathon. Information: monumentmarathon.com.

OCT. 6-8

SIDNEY – Oktoberfest. Information: Becky Rezac, 308-249-2485.

OCT. 7

CHADRON – Harvest Moon Festival, Dawes County Fairgrounds.

OCT. 21

LEWELLEN – Halloween in the Hollow, Ash Hollow National Park.

OCT. 22

LEWELLEN – Youth Mentor Hunt, youth, 11-15. Information: Ash Hollow Visitors Center, 308-778-7708.

OCT. 27

SCOTTSBLUFF – WNCC Alumni & Friends Banquet.