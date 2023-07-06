Calendar items run as space is available and include events that are open to the public. Submit calendar items at starherald.com/events or by emailing news@starherald.com. Items should be submitted at least one week in advance.
JULY 6
SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
CHADRON – Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.
JULY 7, JULY 11, JULY 13, JULY 15, JULY 19, JULY 27
CRAWFORD – Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 7-8, JULY 22, JULY 23, JULY 26
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 9, JULY 14, JULY 29, JULY 22, JULY 29
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Leader of the Pack,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 7
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
JULY 8
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Clue,” 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 8, JULY 12, JULY 14, JULY 26, JULY 28
CRAWFORD – Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 9
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Leader of the Pack,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com
JULY 12, AUG. 9
HAWK SPRINGS – Annual Hawk Springs Community Hamburger Fries, 5-7 p.m., Hawk Springs Community Center. All proceeds benefit building maintenance fund. Information: Wendy Blackos, 308-641-9578.
JULY 13
SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
CHADRON – Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.
JULY 13-15, JULY 20-21, JULY 22
SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “Guys and Dolls In Concert” 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
JULY 13-16
GERING – Oregon Trail Days, www.oregontraildays.com. Events kick off Thursday, July 13, 6:30 p.m., with the Kickoff Barbecue in downtown Gering and run through the weekend. Details: www.oregontraildays.com
CHADRON – Fur Trade Days. Carnival, Trader’s Market, Parade and more. Details: furtradedays.com
JULY 14
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
GERING — Gering City Band performance, 7:30 p.m. Legion Park.
JULY 15
CHADRON – Fur Trade Days.
CHADRON – Class Reunion High School Class of 1978.
MORRILL – Horse Creek Rendezvous.
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “Guys and Dolls In Concert” 2 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
GERING – Performance, Sara Evans, Five Rocks Amphitheater. Doors open, 6 p.m.; Performance, 7 p.m. Information: www.outhousetickets.com.
SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
JULY 15, JULY 28
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Clue,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 16
CHADRON – Country Music Jamboree, 1-4 p.m., Chadron Senior Center. No cover charge; donations accepted for band.
JULY 16, JULY 19
CRAWFORD – Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 16, AUG. 20, SEPT. 17
SCOTTSBLUFF – Gardening Classes, Meadowlark Hearth, 120024 Everett Drive. Cost: $10 per class or $50 for 8 classes. Information: meadowlarkhearth@gmail.com or fb.me/e/JWXSbDt0.
JULY 18, JULY 29
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 19-22
ALLIANCE – Heritage Days. Information: www.facebook.com/AllianceHeritageDays
JULY 20
CHADRON – Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.
JULY 21
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
JULY 19-JULY 22
ALLIANCE – Heritage Days, downtown Alliance. Information: facebook.com/AllianceHeritageDays.
JULY 21
CRAWFORD – Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 21, JULY 30
CRAWFORD – Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 21 — 29
GORDON – Sheridan County Fair & Rodeo, East of Gordon on Third street. Details: www.sheridancountyfairandrodeo.com.
JULY 22-JULY 29
BRIDGEPORT – Morrill County Fair. Information: morrillcountyfair.com.
JULY 22-23
SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “Disney’s Moana Jr.” 2 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
JULY 22-JULY 24
HARRISON – Cultural demonstration, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.
JULY 22
HARRISON – Speaker series, Miocene mammal fossils and other topics, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.
JULY 22, 29
CRAWFORD – Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 23
SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “Disney’s Moana Jr.” 5 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
JULY 23 — 29
SIDNEY – Cheyenne County Fair & Rodeo Information: cheyennecountyfair.com.
JULY 27
SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.
JULY 27-AUG. 5
CHADRON – Dawes County Fair. Details: www.dawescountyfair.com
JULY 28
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
JULY 28-AUG. 6
HARRISON – Sioux County Fair, Sioux County Fairgrounds. Details: https://discovernwnebraska.com/sioux-county-fair.
JULY 29 – AUG. 5
MITCHELL – Scotts Bluff County Fair. Roughstock, truck and tractor pull, concert featuring Uncle Kracker and more. Information: Scotts Bluff County Fair, 308-632-1828, or www.scottsbluffcountyfairgrounds.com.
AUG. 1
SCOTTSBLUFF – National Night Out, downtown Scottsbluff.
AUG. 2, AUG. 4, AUG. 11
CRAWFORD – Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 2-Aug. 6
LEWELLEN – Garden County Fair. Details: www.visitgardencounty.com.
AUG. 2, AUG. 9
CRAWFORD – Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 3
SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
AUG. 3, AUG. 5, AUG. 8, AUG. 13
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Leader of the Pack,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 5
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
CRAWFORD – Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
SCOTTSBLUFF — High Plains Auto Club Cruise Night, Dairy Queen, 5-6 p.m. Cruise begins at 6 p.m. sharp. All car enthusiasts welcome. Information: High Plains Auto Club, www.highplainsautoclub.com Ellen Ramig, 308-631-0811 or email ramig123@spectrum.net.
AUG. 6, AUG. 11
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Clue,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 6 – 12
KIMBALL – Kimball/Banner County Fair, Kimball County Fairgrounds, one block south of Highway 30 on High School Street and Sixth Street.
AUG. 6 — 13
HEMINGFORD – Box Butte County Fair, Box Butte County Fairgrounds, Hemingford.
AUG. 9
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 9-AUG. 12
MITCHELL – Old West Balloon Fest. Information: theoldwestballoonfest.com.
AUG. 10, AUG. 12
CRAWFORD – Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 11 – 13
CHAPPELL – Deuel County Ag Society Fair.
AUG. 12
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 13
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Leader of the Pack, 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 17
CHADRON – Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.
AUG. 19
BRIDGEPORT – 97th annual Greek Festival, Prairie Winds Community Center. Information: www.assumption.ne.goarch.org/ or visit the church’s Facebook page.
BUSHNELL – Bushnell Days.
AUG. 25-Aug. 27
HAY SPRINGS – Hay Springs Friendly Festival. Theme: Neon Festival.
SEPT. 2
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY – High Plains Riot. Details: bit.ly/3on3r9e
SEPT 2-3
GERING – Horizon Music Fest, Five Rocks Amphitheater. Information: www.facebook.com/h2hmusicfest.
SEPT. 2-4
BRIDGEPORT – Camp Clarke Raiders Fall Rendezvous Labor Day. Information: 308-262-1080 or info@campclarkeraiders.com. Announcements: www.facebook.com/CampClarkeRaidersBlackPowderClub/
POTTER – Potter Days.
SEPT. 8-10
BAYARD – Chimney Rock Pioneer Days. Details: fb.me/e/11wGGwpEi
LEWELLEN – Ash Hollow Rendezvous, Ash Hollow State Historical Park. Details:outdoornebraska.gov/location/ash-hollow
SEPT 9
GERING – USA Cycling Gravel National Championships. Information: visitgering.com/usa-cycling-gravel-nationals.
SEPT. 9-10
GORDON – Gordon Willow Tree Festival, Winship Park. Information: www.visitsheridancounty.com/
SEPT. 10-12
BAYARD – Chimney Rock Pioneer Days
SEPT. 16-17
GERING – Legacy of the Plains Harvest Festival. Information: Legacy of the Plains website, http://legacyoftheplains.org, call 308-436-1989 or email info@legacyoftheplains.org. Announcements: www.facebook.com/LegacyOfThePlains.
SEPT. 23
SCOTTSBLUFF – Live performance, Austn Skalecki, 5-8 p.m., Flyover Brewing Company. Details: fb.me/e/XircqtAY
SEPT. 29-OCT. 1
KIMBALL – 97th annual Farmers Day. Information: www.facebook.com/KimballFarmersDay
SEPT. 30
GERING – Platte Valley Companies’ Monument Marathon. Information: monumentmarathon.com.
OCT. 6-8
SIDNEY – Oktoberfest. Information: Becky Rezac, 308-249-2485.
OCT. 7
CHADRON – Harvest Moon Festival, Dawes County Fairgrounds.
OCT. 21
LEWELLEN – Halloween in the Hollow, Ash Hollow National Park.
OCT. 22
LEWELLEN – Youth Mentor Hunt, youth, 11-15. Information: Ash Hollow Visitors Center, 308-778-7708.
OCT. 27
SCOTTSBLUFF – WNCC Alumni & Friends Banquet.