Calendar items run as space is available and include events that are open to the public. Submit calendar items at starherald.com/events or by emailing news@starherald.com. Items should be submitted at least one week in advance.

SCOTTSBLUFF

MARCH 8

BINGO, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

MARCH 9, MARCH 16, MARCH 23, MARCH 30

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., and 6:15-6:45 p.m., Lied Scottsbluff Public Library.

MARCH 10

No School Morning Camp, 9:30 a.m., Elodie's Oddities, 102 E. Overland. Information: https://www.facebook.com/elodiesoddities1.

Stoneware mug making, 6:30-8 p.m, Elodie's Oddities, 102 E. Overland. Information: https://www.facebook.com/elodiesoddities1.

MARCH 10-12

Showing, "Avatar: The Way of Water," 7:30 p.m., March 10, March 11; 1:30 p.m., March 12. Details: midwesttheater.com or 308-632-4311.

MARCH 14

STEAMpunks, "The Science of Color: Explore Watercolor," 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Open 3rd to 8th grades.

MARCH 15

A Novel Idea Book Club, 1:30 p.m., Lied Scottsbluff Public Library.

Performance, Danu, 7:30 p.m., Midwest Theater. Information: midwesttheater.com or call 308-632-4311.

MARCH 17

Lucky Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt, 6-8 p.m., Lied Scottsbluff Public Library. Open to students, 6-12th grades.

MARCH 18

Board Game Club, 12 to 4:30 p.m., Lied Scottsbluff Public Library.

Showing, "A Night at the Opera," 1:30 p.m., Midwest Theater.

MARCH 19

Our Lady of Guadalupe Knights of Columbus All You Can Eat Breakfast fundraiser, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Guadalupe Center, 1200 E. Ninth St. Cost: Adults, $9; children, 12 and under, $4.50.

MARCH 23

Family Nature Club, Nature Exploration, 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Riverside Discovery Center. Free admission to the zoo.

MARCH 24

Western Nebraska Trauma Symposium, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Regional West Medical Center Educational Center. Advanced registration required. Information: www.RWHS.org/TraumaSymposium.

Scottsbluff MOPS Family Fun Night Fundraiser, 5-7:30 p.m., Monument Bible Church. Information: https://bit.ly/3XRq9ln

MARCH 25

Performance, Tim Ostdiek, 7 to 11 p.m, West Nebraska Arts Center.

UNL Opera Presents La Traviata, 7 p.m., Midwest Theater. Open to the public as a gift to the community.

MARCH 26

Glaze & Sip, 1-3 p.m., Flyover Brewing Company. Information: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverbrewingcompany

MARCH 31

Clay Bunny Making Workshop, 6:30-8 p.m, Elodie's Oddities, 102 E. Overland. Information: https://www.facebook.com/elodiesoddities1

MARCH 31- APRIL 2

Showing, "80 for Brady," 7:30 p.m., March 31, April 1; 1:30 p.m., April 2. Details: midwesttheater.com or 308-632-4311.

APRIL 1

Annual Pancake Feed, 7 to 11 a.m., Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department, 1717 E. 15th St.

Hop N Shop 2023, 10 a.m. - 3 p., Uptown Scottsbluff. Easter Bunny visits, 12-3 p.m.

APRIL 27

Performance, Take 3, 7:30 p.m., Midwest Theater. Information: midwesttheater.com or call 308-632-4311.MAY 16

Performance, Afrique En Cirque, 7:30 p.m., Midwest Theater. Information: midwesttheater.com or call 308-632-4311.

ONGOING

Mondays

Al-Anon family groups are for friends and family that have been affected by someone else’s drinking. Meetings are held at noon on Monday and Fridays at New Hope, 1230 U St. in Gering and on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m., Arid Acres, located at 1718 Ave. C in Scottsbluff. Call 308-641-1611 for information.

- Tuesdays

Panhandle Brain Injury Support Group meets the 3rd Tuesday of every month at 4:30 p.m. at the Educational Service Unit #13, 215 Ave. I. For information, call 308-641-6826.

Wednesdays

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group meets the first Wednesday of every month at 6:15 p.m. at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home, 1102 West 42nd St.. For information, call 1-800-272-3900.

Thursdays

BINGO, every other Thursday, 1:30 p.m., Wesley Hall, First United Methodist Hall. Refreshments, prizes, etc.

Third Thursdays

Regional West Hospice Grief Support Group, 6 p.m., Cheyenne Room, Regional West St. Mary Plaza, 3700 Ave. B. Information: Regional West Hospice, 308-630-1149.

GERING

MARCH 9

Christian Skate Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Zwetzig Skate and Bounce. Information: https://bit.ly/41oFOvR

Tinker Tots, 6 p.m., Gering Public Library.

MARCH 10

Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

Bandana Benefit, 5 p.m.; dinner, 6:30 p.m., Legacy of the Plains. Event includes live and silent auctions. Tickets or information: Legacy of the Plains, 308-436-1989 or legacyoftheplains.org.

MARCH 11

Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Legacy of the Plains.

MARCH 17

Hoops 4 Heroes, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Gering Civic Center. Leadership Scotts Bluff XXXIII fundraiser benefits Kyles Day Foundation. Cost: $30 per ticket; $25 per team for cornhole tournament. Tickets: Riverstone Bank and Allo Communications.

Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

MARCH 18

Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Legacy of the Plains.

MARCH 24

Carpenter Center Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., Gering Civic Center. Tickets and information: Carpenter Center, 308-635-8422.

Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

MARCH 25

Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Legacy of the Plains.

Gering Legion Baseball sixth annual fundraiser, 5 p.m.., Weborg 21 Centre. Information: https://www.facebook.com/GeringLegionBaseball

TORRINGTON

MARCH 11

Race to End Domestic Violence, Goshen County Task Force. Ride sessions, 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m.; Exhibitions, 11 a.m.; Race, 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit Goshen County Task Force. Information: Debbie Beede, 308-631-1153, barrelblastproductions@gmail.com.

MARCH 12

Sip n Paint and Fun, 2 p.m., Table Mountain Vineyards. Information: www.wyowine.com/paint.

MARCH 16

Audiogrinder Karoke, 7-11 p.m., Open Barrel Brewing Co.

MARCH 17

Sip n Paint and Fun, 2 p.m., Table Mountain Vineyards. Information: www.wyowine.com/paint.

Rawhide Band, 5-7 p.m., The Bucking Horse Grill, 6431 Rd 49.

Audiogrinder Karoke, 8:30 p.m., The Mint Bar

MARCH 19

Sip n Paint and Fun, 2 p.m., Table Mountain Vineyards. Information: www.wyowine.com/paint.

MARCH 23

Dealing with Grief, 1 p.m., First Wyoming United Presbyterian Church, 2972 Main St.

MARCH 26

Sip n Paint and Fun, 2 p.m., Table Mountain Vineyards. Information: www.wyowine.com/paint.

MARCH 20-27

Eastern Wyoming College spring break

APRIL 2

Sip n Paint and Fun, 2 p.m., Table Mountain Vineyards. Information: www.wyowine.com/paint.

APRIL 7-11

Eastern Wyoming College Easter break

APRIL 27

Get your financial affairs in order, 1 p.m., First Wyoming United Presbyterian Church, 2972 Main St.

MITCHELL & MORRILL

MARCH 10

MORRILL – Family Game Night, 6 to 9 p.m., Sovereign Grace Reformed Church, 321 Jirdon Ave.

March 13

MITCHELL –Scotts Bluff County Ag Society Board meeting 7 p.m., Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds

Mitchell Public School Board meeting, 7;30 pm., Mitchell High School Library

MARCH 16-17

MITCHELL – Spring Break, Mitchell Public Schools

MARCH 20

MORRILL – Morrill Board of Education, 7 p.m., District Office, 508 Jefferson Ave.

MARCH 23

MITCHELL – STEAM Night, Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds

MARCH 30 - APRIL 2

MITCHELL – American Kennel Club Show, Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds

APRIL 4-APRIL 5

MITCHELL – Music Concert, 2 p.m., Mitchell Public Schools

APRIL 9

Mitchell Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Centennial Park.

APRIL 10

MITCHELL – Scotts Bluff County Ag Society Board meeting 7 p.m., Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds

Mitchell Public School Board meeting, 7;30 pm., Mitchell High School Library

ALLIANCE & HEMINGFORD

MARCH 10

HEMINGFORD — Storytime, 1 p.m., Hemingford Public Library

HEMINGFORD — Fun Activity, 3 p.m., Hemingford Public Library

MARCH 11

ALLIANCE — Box Butte Art Society Spring Show Reception, 5 -7 p.m., Carnegie Arts Center. Information: https://www.facebook.com/carnegieartscenterne/

MARCH 17

HEMINGFORD — Storytime, 1 p.m., Hemingford Public Library

HEMINGFORD — Fun Activity, 3 p.m., Hemingford Public Library

ALLIANCE — Comedy Night, 8 p.m., Brewery 719

MARCH 23

ALLIANCE —"Behind the Wire" book signing featuring author Andrea Myers, 6 p.m., Knights Museum & Sandhills Center, 308-762-2384.

MARCH 24

HEMINGFORD — Storytime, 1 p.m., Hemingford Public Library

HEMINGFORD — Fun Activity, 3 p.m., Hemingford Public Library

MARCH 25

ALLIANCE — The Looney Lutherans presented by Alliance Arts Council, 7 p.m., PAC

MARCH 27

ALLIANCE — Annual 4-H Fundraiser, 5-7 p.m., West Side Events Center

MARCH 31

HEMINGFORD — Storytime, 1 p.m., Hemingford Public Library

APRIL 21

ALLIANCE — Keep Alliance Beautiful Art Show - Untrashed, 6 p.m., Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, Kindergarten-Adult categories. Visit www.bbgh.org for more information and for artist registration.

BRIDGEPORT & BAYARD

MARCH 18

BAYARD — Nite on the Town, Chimney Rock Pioneer Days fundraiser, American Legion. Social hour, 5 p.m. Dinner, 6 p.m., with live auction to follow. Tickets: $30. Available at Chimney Rock Chiropractic, Chimney Rock Public Power District or any committee member.

CHADRON

MARCH 6-10

Chadron State College mid-term break, no classes; offices open

MARCH 16

Annual Chamber of Commerce Meeting, City's Liquors & Tap Room, 319 Beech St., 4:30 p.m. Information: https://www.facebook.com/ChadronChamber.

MARCH 18

CSC Outstanding Music Students Honor Recital, 3 p.m., Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium, Chadron State College.

Backing Bobby fundraiser, 5 p.m., Dawes County Fairgrounds. Information: Melissa Cullan, 308-760-8648.

Post Playhouse fundraiser, Get Lucky Raffle, Buffalo Soldiers Barracks, Fort Robinson. Information: https://www.facebook.com/post.playhouse.

MARCH 26

Keyboard Through the Ages, 3 p.m., Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium, Chadron State College.

MARCH 31

Performance, James Przygocki and Blake McGee, 7 p.m., Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium, Chadron State College.

APRIL 1

Panhandle Day of Percussion Festival, with Percussion Ensemble Concert, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall Auditorium, Chadron State College.

APRIL 3

CSC Jazz Ensemble performances, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall Auditorium, Chadron State College.

APRIL 10

Chadron State College Spring Break

SIDNEY

MARCH 11

Crafty-Palooza, 9 a.m., Lodgepole Valley Youth Camp. Information: bit.ly/Crafty-Palooza

Shamrock and Roll Walk/5K, Cheyenne County Community Center. Register GetMeRegistered.com/ShamrockRoll5kRun.

MARCH 20

Red Carpet Service Training, 6 p.m.. WNCC. Sponsored by Sidney/Cheyenne County Tourism and CheYenne County Chamber of Commerce.

MARCH 23

Ag social, TBA, Sidney Elks Lodge

MARCH 25

Girls Day Out, TBA, Sidney Elks Lodge

APRIL 1

Plummers Insurance Easter Egg Hunt, TBD

ONGOING

Wednesdays: Sidney Elks Burger Night, Sidney Elks Lodge (1040 Jackson St.), 5:30-7 p.m.

First and third Mondays: Cheyenne County Commissioners meeting, Cheyenne County Courthouse (1000 10th Ave.), 8 a.m.

Second and fourth Tuesdays: Sidney City Council meeting, City Hall (1115 13th Ave.), 6:15 p.m.