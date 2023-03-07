Calendar items run as space is available and include events that are open to the public. Submit calendar items at starherald.com/events or by emailing news@starherald.com. Items should be submitted at least one week in advance.
SCOTTSBLUFF
MARCH 8
BINGO, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
MARCH 9, MARCH 16, MARCH 23, MARCH 30
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., and 6:15-6:45 p.m., Lied Scottsbluff Public Library.
MARCH 10
No School Morning Camp, 9:30 a.m., Elodie's Oddities, 102 E. Overland. Information: https://www.facebook.com/elodiesoddities1.
Stoneware mug making, 6:30-8 p.m, Elodie's Oddities, 102 E. Overland. Information: https://www.facebook.com/elodiesoddities1.
MARCH 10-12
Showing, "Avatar: The Way of Water," 7:30 p.m., March 10, March 11; 1:30 p.m., March 12. Details: midwesttheater.com or 308-632-4311.
MARCH 14
STEAMpunks, "The Science of Color: Explore Watercolor," 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Open 3rd to 8th grades.
MARCH 15
A Novel Idea Book Club, 1:30 p.m., Lied Scottsbluff Public Library.
Performance, Danu, 7:30 p.m., Midwest Theater. Information: midwesttheater.com or call 308-632-4311.
MARCH 17
Lucky Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt, 6-8 p.m., Lied Scottsbluff Public Library. Open to students, 6-12th grades.
MARCH 18
Board Game Club, 12 to 4:30 p.m., Lied Scottsbluff Public Library.
Showing, "A Night at the Opera," 1:30 p.m., Midwest Theater.
MARCH 19
Our Lady of Guadalupe Knights of Columbus All You Can Eat Breakfast fundraiser, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Guadalupe Center, 1200 E. Ninth St. Cost: Adults, $9; children, 12 and under, $4.50.
MARCH 23
Family Nature Club, Nature Exploration, 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Riverside Discovery Center. Free admission to the zoo.
MARCH 24
Western Nebraska Trauma Symposium, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Regional West Medical Center Educational Center. Advanced registration required. Information: www.RWHS.org/TraumaSymposium.
Scottsbluff MOPS Family Fun Night Fundraiser, 5-7:30 p.m., Monument Bible Church. Information: https://bit.ly/3XRq9ln
MARCH 25
Performance, Tim Ostdiek, 7 to 11 p.m, West Nebraska Arts Center.
UNL Opera Presents La Traviata, 7 p.m., Midwest Theater. Open to the public as a gift to the community.
MARCH 26
Glaze & Sip, 1-3 p.m., Flyover Brewing Company. Information: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverbrewingcompany
MARCH 31
Clay Bunny Making Workshop, 6:30-8 p.m, Elodie's Oddities, 102 E. Overland. Information: https://www.facebook.com/elodiesoddities1
MARCH 31- APRIL 2
Showing, "80 for Brady," 7:30 p.m., March 31, April 1; 1:30 p.m., April 2. Details: midwesttheater.com or 308-632-4311.
APRIL 1
Annual Pancake Feed, 7 to 11 a.m., Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department, 1717 E. 15th St.
Hop N Shop 2023, 10 a.m. - 3 p., Uptown Scottsbluff. Easter Bunny visits, 12-3 p.m.
APRIL 27
Performance, Take 3, 7:30 p.m., Midwest Theater. Information: midwesttheater.com or call 308-632-4311.MAY 16
Performance, Afrique En Cirque, 7:30 p.m., Midwest Theater. Information: midwesttheater.com or call 308-632-4311.
ONGOING
Mondays
Al-Anon family groups are for friends and family that have been affected by someone else’s drinking. Meetings are held at noon on Monday and Fridays at New Hope, 1230 U St. in Gering and on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m., Arid Acres, located at 1718 Ave. C in Scottsbluff. Call 308-641-1611 for information.
- Tuesdays
Panhandle Brain Injury Support Group meets the 3rd Tuesday of every month at 4:30 p.m. at the Educational Service Unit #13, 215 Ave. I. For information, call 308-641-6826.
Wednesdays
Alzheimer’s caregiver support group meets the first Wednesday of every month at 6:15 p.m. at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home, 1102 West 42nd St.. For information, call 1-800-272-3900.
Thursdays
BINGO, every other Thursday, 1:30 p.m., Wesley Hall, First United Methodist Hall. Refreshments, prizes, etc.
Third Thursdays
Regional West Hospice Grief Support Group, 6 p.m., Cheyenne Room, Regional West St. Mary Plaza, 3700 Ave. B. Information: Regional West Hospice, 308-630-1149.
GERING
MARCH 9
Christian Skate Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Zwetzig Skate and Bounce. Information: https://bit.ly/41oFOvR
Tinker Tots, 6 p.m., Gering Public Library.
MARCH 10
Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
Bandana Benefit, 5 p.m.; dinner, 6:30 p.m., Legacy of the Plains. Event includes live and silent auctions. Tickets or information: Legacy of the Plains, 308-436-1989 or legacyoftheplains.org.
MARCH 11
Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Legacy of the Plains.
MARCH 17
Hoops 4 Heroes, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Gering Civic Center. Leadership Scotts Bluff XXXIII fundraiser benefits Kyles Day Foundation. Cost: $30 per ticket; $25 per team for cornhole tournament. Tickets: Riverstone Bank and Allo Communications.
Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
MARCH 18
Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Legacy of the Plains.
MARCH 24
Carpenter Center Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., Gering Civic Center. Tickets and information: Carpenter Center, 308-635-8422.
Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
MARCH 25
Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Legacy of the Plains. MARCH 25
Gering Legion Baseball sixth annual fundraiser, 5 p.m.., Weborg 21 Centre. Information: https://www.facebook.com/GeringLegionBaseball
TORRINGTON
MARCH 11
Race to End Domestic Violence, Goshen County Task Force. Ride sessions, 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m.; Exhibitions, 11 a.m.; Race, 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit Goshen County Task Force. Information: Debbie Beede, 308-631-1153, barrelblastproductions@gmail.com.
MARCH 12
MARCH 16
Audiogrinder Karoke, 7-11 p.m., Open Barrel Brewing Co.
MARCH 17
Rawhide Band, 5-7 p.m., The Bucking Horse Grill, 6431 Rd 49.
Audiogrinder Karoke, 8:30 p.m., The Mint Bar
MARCH 19
MARCH 23
Dealing with Grief, 1 p.m., First Wyoming United Presbyterian Church, 2972 Main St.
MARCH 26
MARCH 20-27
Eastern Wyoming College spring break
APRIL 2
APRIL 7-11
Eastern Wyoming College Easter break
APRIL 27
Get your financial affairs in order, 1 p.m., First Wyoming United Presbyterian Church, 2972 Main St.
MITCHELL & MORRILL
MARCH 10
MORRILL – Family Game Night, 6 to 9 p.m., Sovereign Grace Reformed Church, 321 Jirdon Ave.
March 13
MITCHELL –Scotts Bluff County Ag Society Board meeting 7 p.m., Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds
Mitchell Public School Board meeting, 7;30 pm., Mitchell High School Library
MARCH 16-17
MITCHELL – Spring Break, Mitchell Public Schools
MARCH 20
MORRILL – Morrill Board of Education, 7 p.m., District Office, 508 Jefferson Ave.
MARCH 23
MITCHELL – STEAM Night, Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds
MARCH 30 - APRIL 2
MITCHELL – American Kennel Club Show, Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds
APRIL 4-APRIL 5
MITCHELL – Music Concert, 2 p.m., Mitchell Public Schools
APRIL 9
Mitchell Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Centennial Park.
APRIL 10
MITCHELL – Scotts Bluff County Ag Society Board meeting 7 p.m., Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds
Mitchell Public School Board meeting, 7;30 pm., Mitchell High School Library
ALLIANCE & HEMINGFORD
MARCH 10
HEMINGFORD — Storytime, 1 p.m., Hemingford Public Library
HEMINGFORD — Fun Activity, 3 p.m., Hemingford Public Library
MARCH 11
ALLIANCE — Box Butte Art Society Spring Show Reception, 5 -7 p.m., Carnegie Arts Center. Information: https://www.facebook.com/carnegieartscenterne/
MARCH 17
HEMINGFORD — Storytime, 1 p.m., Hemingford Public Library
HEMINGFORD — Fun Activity, 3 p.m., Hemingford Public Library
ALLIANCE — Comedy Night, 8 p.m., Brewery 719
MARCH 23
ALLIANCE —"Behind the Wire" book signing featuring author Andrea Myers, 6 p.m., Knights Museum & Sandhills Center, 308-762-2384.
MARCH 24
HEMINGFORD — Storytime, 1 p.m., Hemingford Public Library
HEMINGFORD — Fun Activity, 3 p.m., Hemingford Public Library
MARCH 25
ALLIANCE — The Looney Lutherans presented by Alliance Arts Council, 7 p.m., PAC
MARCH 27
ALLIANCE — Annual 4-H Fundraiser, 5-7 p.m., West Side Events Center
MARCH 31
HEMINGFORD — Storytime, 1 p.m., Hemingford Public Library
APRIL 21
ALLIANCE — Keep Alliance Beautiful Art Show - Untrashed, 6 p.m., Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, Kindergarten-Adult categories. Visit www.bbgh.org for more information and for artist registration.
BRIDGEPORT & BAYARD
MARCH 18
BAYARD — Nite on the Town, Chimney Rock Pioneer Days fundraiser, American Legion. Social hour, 5 p.m. Dinner, 6 p.m., with live auction to follow. Tickets: $30. Available at Chimney Rock Chiropractic, Chimney Rock Public Power District or any committee member.
CHADRON
MARCH 6-10
Chadron State College mid-term break, no classes; offices open
MARCH 16
Annual Chamber of Commerce Meeting, City's Liquors & Tap Room, 319 Beech St., 4:30 p.m. Information: https://www.facebook.com/ChadronChamber.
MARCH 18
CSC Outstanding Music Students Honor Recital, 3 p.m., Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium, Chadron State College.
Backing Bobby fundraiser, 5 p.m., Dawes County Fairgrounds. Information: Melissa Cullan, 308-760-8648.
Post Playhouse fundraiser, Get Lucky Raffle, Buffalo Soldiers Barracks, Fort Robinson. Information: https://www.facebook.com/post.playhouse.
MARCH 26
Keyboard Through the Ages, 3 p.m., Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium, Chadron State College.
MARCH 31
Performance, James Przygocki and Blake McGee, 7 p.m., Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium, Chadron State College.
APRIL 1
Panhandle Day of Percussion Festival, with Percussion Ensemble Concert, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall Auditorium, Chadron State College.
APRIL 3
CSC Jazz Ensemble performances, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall Auditorium, Chadron State College.
APRIL 10
Chadron State College Spring Break
SIDNEY
MARCH 11
Crafty-Palooza, 9 a.m., Lodgepole Valley Youth Camp. Information: bit.ly/Crafty-Palooza
Shamrock and Roll Walk/5K, Cheyenne County Community Center. Register GetMeRegistered.com/ShamrockRoll5kRun.
MARCH 20
Red Carpet Service Training, 6 p.m.. WNCC. Sponsored by Sidney/Cheyenne County Tourism and CheYenne County Chamber of Commerce.
MARCH 23
Ag social, TBA, Sidney Elks Lodge
MARCH 25
Girls Day Out, TBA, Sidney Elks Lodge
APRIL 1
Plummers Insurance Easter Egg Hunt, TBD
ONGOING
Wednesdays: Sidney Elks Burger Night, Sidney Elks Lodge (1040 Jackson St.), 5:30-7 p.m.
First and third Mondays: Cheyenne County Commissioners meeting, Cheyenne County Courthouse (1000 10th Ave.), 8 a.m.
Second and fourth Tuesdays: Sidney City Council meeting, City Hall (1115 13th Ave.), 6:15 p.m.