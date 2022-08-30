Hometowns Calendar

SCOTTSBLUFF

SEPT. 3

High Plains Auto Club Classic Car Cruise, Dairy Queen. Social hour, 5 p.m., cruise, 6 p.m. Information: Loren and Judy Hoatson, 308-641-4988.

SEPT. 10

EAA Chapter 608 Western Nebraska Regional Airport Appreciation Days, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Food trucks, Young Eagles flights and more. Information: Ryan Robinson, 402-430-6718. Website: https://eaa608.org/

SEPT. 11

Community Fishing Night, Nebraska Game and Parks, 4 to 6 p.m., Riverside Zoo Park Pond. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer.

SEPT. 17

United Way of Western Nebraska Duck Draw. Information: www.uwwn.org; Announcements: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedWayofWesternNebraska

Mondays

Grief Share Support Group offers a 13-week series on dealing with grief. It’s at Monument Bible Church from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Monday evenings beginning Sept. 14. Call 308-632-4099 to register or for information.

Ongoing

Al-Anon family groups are for friends and family that have been affected by someone else’s drinking. Meetings are held at noon on Monday and Fridays at New Hope, located at 1230 U St. in Gerong and on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. at Arid Acres, located at 1718 Ave. C in Scottsbluff. Call 308-641-1611 for information.

Ongoing — Tuesdays

Panhandle Brain Injury Support Group meets the 3rd Tuesday of every month at 4:30 p.m. at the Educational Service Unit #13, 215 Ave. I. For information, call 308-641-6826.

Ongoing — Wednesdays

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group meets the first Wednesday of every month at 6:15 p.m. at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home, 1102 West 42nd Street in Scottsbluff. For information, call 1-800-272-3900.

Third Thursdays

Parkinson’s Support Group meets the third Thursday of the month, 1:30 p.m., at Calvary Lutheran in Scottsbluff, 1:30 p.m. This meeting is open to those who have Parkinson’s and their spouses or caregivers. For information, call 308-632-8023.

GERING

SEPT. 17-18

Legacy of the Plains Harvest Festival. Information: Legacy of the Plains website, http://legacyoftheplains.org, call 308-436-1989 or email info@legacyoftheplains.org. Announcements: www.facebook.com/LegacyOfThePlains

SEPT. 24

2022 Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon. Information: monumentmarathon.com.

SIDNEY

SEP. 2

High School football vs. Chase County, 7 p.m.

SEP. 8

Middle School volleyball vs. Gering, 4 p.m.

SEP. 12

Middle School volleyball vs. Kimball, 4 p.m.

JV football vs. Alliance, 5 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting, administration building, 5:30 p.m.

SEP. 15

Middle School volleyball vs. Sterling, 4 p.m.

SEP. 19

JV football vs. Burns, Wyoming, 4:30 p.m.

SEP. 20

Freshman, JV, Varsity volleyball vs. Chase County, 4 p.m.

SEP. 23

High School football vs. McCook, 2 p.m.

SEP. 27

Freshman, JV, Varsity volleyball vs. Scottsbluff, 5 p.m. (Senior night)

SEP. 30-0CT. 2

Sidney Oktoberfest, Cheyenne County Fairgrounds, visit facebook.com/Oktoberfest-Sidney-Ne-1683987008340689 for additional information.

ALLIANCE

SEPT. 1

Bulldog Tennis, 2 p.m.

Bulldog Softball, 3:30 p.m.

Bulldog Volleyball, 6 p.m

SEPT. 2

Bulldog football vs. Gordon-Rushville, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 7

Association of Nebraska Art Clubs traveling show at Knight Museum

SEPT. 10

Alliance Suicide Prevention Community Walk at the PAC, registration at 7:30 a.m. walk starts at 8 a.m.

SEPT. 13

Dobby’s Clean-up Day, 10 a.m.

SEPT. 17-18

SEPT. 23

Autumn in Alliance at Central Park, 4 p.m.

TORRINGTON

SEPT. 6

City of Torrington City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 436 E 22nd Ave.

SEPT. 20

City of Torrington City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 436 E 22nd Ave.

KIMBALL

SEPT. 6

Junior High football vs. Hemingford, 4 p.m.

SEPT. 13

Junior High football vs. Bridgeport, 4 p.m.

SEPT. 15

JV/Varsity volleyball vs. Sutherland, 4 p.m.

SEPT. 16

High School football vs. Perkins County, 6 p.m.

SEPT. 20

Junior High volleyball vs. Mitchell, 4 p.m.

SEPT. 23-24

Friends of the Kimball Library book sale, Kimball Public Library. 1-5 p.m. on Sep. 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sep. 24.

SEPT. 24

Demolition Derby.

SEPT. 24-25

SEPT. 27

Community Concert, high school auditorium, 7 - 10 p.m.

Ongoing

First Monday: Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Kimball City Hall.

First and third Tuesday: Kimball County Commissioners Meeting, 9 a.m.

Third Monday: Airport Authority Board meeting, 6 p.m., Flight Center, Kimball Airport.

Second Tuesday: LB 840 Loan Advisory Board, 7:30 a.m., City Hall; Board of Public Works, 5 p.m., City Hall.

Second Wednesday: Tree Board, 5:30 p.m., Rotates every other month.

Third Tuesday: Kimball City Council, 6 p.m., city hall.

Last Monday: Housing Agency and Fair Housing Commission, 5 p.m., Kimball Public Library.

Fourth Tuesday: Parks & Recreation Board, 7 p.m. Kimball City Hall.

MITCHELL

SEPT. 6

City of Mitchell Council Budget Approval Meeting, 6 P.M. Regular Meeting to follow

SEPT. 17

Mitchell Market Days, Centennial Park 8:30 A.M. - 12:00 P.M.

CHADRON

SEPT. 5

Labor Day — city offices closed

Labor Day — CSC campus closed

SEPT. 6

City of Chadron city council meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers 234 Main St.

SEPT. 19

City of Chadron city council meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers 234 Main St.

POTTER-DIX

SEPT. 2

High School volleyball (4 p.m.) and football (7 p.m.) vs. Crawford

SEPT. 3

91st Annual Potter Days. Includes a 5K color dash at 8 a.m. and a cornhole tournament at 3 p.m. Information and full schedule: www.facebook.com/potterdays14

SEPT. 9

High School volleyball (4 p.m.) and football (7 p.m.) vs. Hay Springs

SEPT. 12

Board of Education Budget and Tax Asking Hearings, and Regular Meeting, starting at 6:30 p.m., Potter site

SEPT. 21

Junior High football and volleyball vs. Minatare, 1 p.m.

SEPT. 23

High School volleyball (4:30 p.m.) and football (7 p.m.) vs. Banner County (Homecoming game)

BRIDGEPORT

ONGOING

Bridgeport City Council, 7 p.m., every second Thursday of the month.

Morrill County Board of Commissioners, meets second and fourth Tuesday every month.