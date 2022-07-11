Hometowns Calendar

HAWK SPRINGS, Wyo.

JULY 13

Hawk Springs Community Hamburger Fry, 5 To 7 P.M. Proceeds benefit community center. Adults, $7; children, 3-12 $3; children under 3 free.

TORRINGTON

JULY 13

Music On Main Street, free summer concert series, 6 To 9 P.M., 21st And East A, City Parking Lot.

JULY 19

City of Torrington City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 436 E 22nd Ave.

JULY 27

Music On Main Street, free summer concert series, 6 To 9 P.M., 21st And East A, City Parking Lot.

AUG. 2

City of Torrington City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 436 E 22nd Ave.

AUG. 9

Goshen County School District 1 regular board meeting, 7 p.m., 626 West 25th Ave.

AUG. 16

City of Torrington City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 436 E 22nd Ave.

SCOTTSBLUFF

JULY 13

SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

JULY 14

SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6 to 9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza, downtown Scottsbluff. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bandsonbroadway

JULY 15

Fermented Friday, Papa Moon Craft Ciders, 5:30 p.m.

JULY 16

The Winery Comedy Tour, Papa Moon Craft Ciders, 7 p.m.

JULY 20

BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

JULY 21

Bands on Broadway, 6 to 9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza, downtown Scottsbluff. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bandsonbroadway

JULY 23

UMF Car Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Frontside Bar and Grill. Information: Harley Graves, 308-672-0069 or Mike Graves, 308-631-9126.

JULY 23-24

Disney “Little Mermaid Jr.”, Theatre West Summer Repertory TOFY Performance, 2 p.m., Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center. Tickets available starting May 1: twneb.com or at the Kelley Bean Box Office, 1601 E. 27th St. or by calling 308-635-3192.

JULY 27

BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

JULY 28

Bands on Broadway, 6 to 9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza, downtown Scottsbluff. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bandsonbroadway

AUG. 2

National Night Out, 6 to 8 p.m. Information: Scottsbluff Police Department, 308-632-7176, or visit the Scottsbluff Police Department on Facebook,

Aug. 5

Fermented Friday, Papa Moon Craft Ciders, 5:30 p.m.

AUG. 6

High Plains Auto Club Classic Car Cruise, Dairy Queen. Social hour, 5 p.m., cruise, 6 p.m. Information: Judy Hoatson, 308-641-4988.

AUG. 10-13

Old West Balloon Fest and U.S. Nationals Competition for Balloon Federation of America. Schedule of events: theoldwestballoonfest.com/

AUG. 12

Fermented Friday, Papa Moon Craft Ciders, 5:30 p.m.

SEPT. 3

High Plains Auto Club Classic Car Cruise, Dairy Queen. Social hour, 5 p.m., cruise, 6 p.m. Information: Loren and Judy Hoatson, 308-641-4988.

SEPT. 10

EAA Chapter 608 Western Nebraska Regional Airport Appreciation Days, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Food trucks, Young Eagles flights and more. Information: Ryan Robinson, 402-430-6718. Website: https://eaa608.org/

SEPT. 11

Community Fishing Night, Nebraska Game and Parks, 4 to 6 p.m., Riverside Zoo Park Pond. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer.

SEPT. 17

United Way of Western Nebraska Duck Draw. Information: www.uwwn.org; Announcements: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedWayofWesternNebraska

Mondays

Grief Share Support Group offers a 13-week series on dealing with grief. It’s at Monument Bible Church from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Monday evenings beginning Sept. 14. Call 308-632-4099 to register or for information.

Ongoing

Al-Anon family groups are for friends and family that have been affected by someone else’s drinking. Meetings are held at noon on Monday and Fridays at New Hope, located at 1230 U St. in Gerong and on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. at Arid Acres, located at 1718 Ave. C in Scottsbluff. Call 308-641-1611 for information.

Ongoing - Tuesdays

Panhandle Brain Injury Support Group meets the 3rd Tuesday of every month at 4:30 p.m. at the Educational Service Unit #13, 215 Ave. I. For information, call 308-641-6826.

Ongoing - Wednesdays

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group meets the first Wednesday of every month at 6:15 p.m. at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home, 1102 West 42nd Street in Scottsbluff. For information, call 1-800-272-3900.

Third Thursdays

Parkinson’s Support Group meets the third Thursday of the month, 1:30 p.m., at Calvary Lutheran in Scottsbluff, 1:30 p.m. This meeting is open to those who have Parkinson’s and their spouses or caregivers. For information, call 308-632-8023.

MITCHELL

July 26

Mitchell Chamber of Commerce meeting. Information: 308-623-2766

JULY 31-AUG. 7

MITCHELL — Scotts Bluff County Fair. Information: www.scottsbluffcountyfairgrounds.com. Announcements: www.facebook.com/MitchellAreaChamber

AUG. 10-13

SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY — Old West Balloon Fest and U.S. Nationals Competition for Balloon Federation of America. Schedule of events: theoldwestballoonfest.com/

MITCHELL — High Plains Riot, Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds. Jeremiah Gardner, 308-641-3697 or visit The High Plains Riot on Facebook.

GERING

JULY 15

GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

JULY 15-16

Wildcat Hills Bioblitz, 6 p.m. Free, register at 308-436-3777.

JULY 29

GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

SEPT. 17-18

GERING — Legacy of the Plains Harvest Festival. Information: Legacy of the Plains website, http://legacyoftheplains.org, call 308-436-1989 or email info@legacyoftheplains.org. Announcements: www.facebook.com/LegacyOfThePlains

SEPT. 24

GERING — 2022 Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon. Information: monumentmarathon.com.

KIMBALL

AUG. 6

Kimball Hospital Foundation Golf Classic, 4 Winds Golf Course, registration information TBA.

AUG. 8-15

Kimball-Banner County Fair. Concert and rodeo events.

AUG. 12

Josh Gracin and Southern Fryed concert, Kimball-Banner County Fairgrounds, time TBA, free admission.

SEPT. 24

Demolition Derby.

SEPT. 24-25

Ongoing

First Monday: Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Kimball City Hall.

First and third Tuesday: Kimball County Commissioners Meeting, 9 a.m.

Third Monday: Airport Authority Board meeting, 6 p.m., Flight Center, Kimball Airport.

Second Tuesday: LB 840 Loan Advisory Board, 7:30 a.m., City Hall; Board of Public Works, 5 p.m., City Hall.

Second Wednesday: Tree Board, 5:30 p.m., Rotates every other month.

Third Tuesday: Kimball City Council, 6 p.m., city hall.

Last Monday: Housing Agency and Fair Housing Commission, 5 p.m., Kimball Public Library.

Fourth Tuesday: Parks & Recreation Board, 7 p.m., Kimball City Hall.

BUSHNELL

AUG. 20

BUSHNELL — Bushnell Days.

SIDNEY

JULY 15

Lazy S Ranch Barn Dance, 2472 Rd. 131, Sidney, 5-11 p.m. Tickets $20, cash bar, barbecue buffet.

JULY 23-30

136th Annual Cheyenne County Fair & Rodeo, Cheyenne County Fairgrounds, all day long.

JULY 30

Annual Cheyenne County Chamber Glow Golf Tournament, time and other info TBD.

AUG. 12

20th Annual Night of Hope Walk for Cancer, Sidney Park, 5:30-10 p.m. Contact Brenda Noel for additional information at 308-254-7308.

ONGOING

Wednesdays: Sidney Elks Burger Night, Sidney Elk Lodge (1040 Jackson St.), 5:30-7 p.m.

Saturdays through September: Sidney Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Hickory Square.

First and third Mondays: Cheyenne County Commissioners meeting, Cheyenne County Courthouse (1000 10th Ave.), 8 a.m.

First, second and third Thursdays: Sidney Elks Lodge Bingo Night, Sidney Elk Lodge (1040 Jackson St.), 6-8 p.m.

Second and fourth Tuesdays: Sidney City Council meeting, City Hall (1115 13th Ave.), 6:15 p.m.

BRIDGEPORT

JULY 16-23

BRIDGEPORT — Morrill County Fair. Truck show July 15-16, tractor pull July 16, Rubber Check Race July 23. Information: https://www.facebook.com/morrillcountyfair/

AUG. 20

BRIDGEPORT — Greek Festival, Prairie Winds Community Center.

ONGOING

Bridgeport City Council, 7 p.m., every second Thursday of the month.

Morrill County Board of Commissioners, meets second and fourth Tuesday every month.

ALLIANCE

JULY 13

Ladies Night at Carnegie Arts Center, 6 p.m.

JULY 14

Cattle Capital Rodeo Play Days at Rodeo Grounds next to the Sandhills Drive In, Enter by 6 p.m. starts at 6:30 p.m.

Heritage Days Carnival

JULY 15

Bands on the Bricks held downtown Alliance (Final event), 6-9 p.m.

JULY 16

Band Parents Fun Run

Heritage Days Parade, 10 a.m.

APS Golf Tournament

Free Saturday Lunch at Haven on the Bricks-508 Box Butte, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Nebraska Bank Free Swim at Big Blue Bay, 1-5 p.m.

JULY 17

Men’s Golf Scramble

3 on 3 Basketball

Sunday in the Park

JULY 21

Cattle Capital Rodeo Play Days Finals at Rodeo Grounds next to the Sandhills Drive In, Enter by 6 p.m. starts at 6:30 p.m.

JULY 23

Free Saturday Lunch at Haven on the Bricks-508 Box Butte, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

JULY 26

Tunes N Blooms – Open Mic/Jam Night at Carnegie Arts Center, 7 p.m.

JULY 30

Free Saturday Lunch at Haven on the Bricks-508 Box Butte, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

AUG. 6-13

Box Butte County Fair. Information: bbcofair.com/

AUG. 13

DISCover United Way Disc Golf Tournament at the Rolling Prairie Disc Golf Course in Alliance. Information: www.uwwn.org

SEPT. 17-18

HEMINGFORD

JULY 12

Perfect Blend Coffee with BBDC at Nebraska Bank, 9:15 a.m.

July 31

BBC Fair- Gymkhana

HARRISON

JULY 11-14

HARRISON — Sioux County Fair. Hog wrestling, steer roping, demolition derby and more. Information: discovernwnebraska.com/sioux-county-fair/

JULY 18

City of Chadron city council meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers 234 Main St.

AUG. 1

City of Chadron city council meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers 234 Main St.

AUG. 15

City of Chadron city council meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers 234 Main St.

SEPT. 5

Labor Day - city offices closed

SEPT.6

City of Chadron city council meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers 234 Main St.

SEPT. 19

City of Chadron city council meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers 234 Main St.