Calendar items run as space is available and include events that are open to the public. Submit calendar items at starherald.com/events or by emailing news@starherald.com. Items should be submitted at least one week in advance.
MAY 21, JULY 16,
AUG. 20, SEPT. 17
SCOTTSBLUFF — Gardening Classes, Meadowlark Hearth, 120024 Everett Drive. Cost: $10 per class or $50 for 8 classes. Information: meadowlarkhearth@gmail.com or fb.me/e/JWXSbDt0.
MAY 23
ALLIANCE — Perfect Blend with BBDC, featuring Community Action Health Center, 9:15 a.m., Box Butte Development Corp., 502 Box Butte Ave.
ALLIANCE — May Book Club, 1 p.m., Alliance Public Library.
ALLIANCE — Open Studio, 2 p.m., Knight Museum and Sandhills Center.
MAY 24
Cirrus House Block Party, 11:30 a.m., Cirrus House, 1509 First Ave.
ALLIANCE — Fiber Arts Club, 2-3 p.m., Alliance Public Library, 1750 Sweetwater Ave., #101.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Pet Health Fair, with Panhandle Humane Society, 2:30-5 p.m., Uptown Scottsbluff. Information: fb.me/e/reLiS33AH
SCOTTSBLUFF — Nebraska Nature Nerd Trivia night, 6-8 p.m., Flyover Brewing Company. Details: fb.me/e/F8l2RJTu
SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
LUSK — Speaker, Historian Randy Kane, historical events from Dawes and Sioux Counties, 6 p.m., Niobrara County Library, 425 S. Main St. Bus tour to follow on June 17.
MAY 25
TORRINGTON — Advanced planning for death, 1 p.m., First Wyoming United Presbyterian Church, 2972 Main St.
SIDNEY — Chamber Social Hour, Lazy S. Ranch, 5:30 p.m., 2472 County Road 131.
CHADRON — Weekly American Legion Meal, 5:30-7 p.m. Adults, $10; students, $8; children, $2.
ALLIANCE — Adult Summer Reading Painting Workshop, 6 p.m., Alliance Public Library.
MAY 25-MAY 30
CRAWFORD — Fort Robinson Riding Trip. Information: bit.ly/44ioNVr
MAY 26
SCOTTSBLUFF — Monet Tulips Paint Party, 6:30 p.m., Elodie’s Oddities, 102 E. Overland.
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
MAY 26-29
BRIDGEPORT — Camp Clarke Raiders Spring Rendezvous. Information: Leroy Eichthaler, 308-279-0574 or Nancy Eichthaler, 308-279-0659.
MAY 27
HEMINGFORD — Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m., Hemingford Legion.
BRIDGEPORT — EMS Week BBQ & Open House, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Morrill County ALS, 1320 S Street.
MAY 28
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Leader of the Pack, 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
MAY 28, May 30
GERING — Pioneers Home Baseball Game. Visit www.wnpioneers.com/schedule for details.
MAY 30
TORRINGTON — Autogrinder Karoke, 6 p.m., 307 Sports Bar & Grill. Information: fb.me/e/Q2uDinW3
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Leader of the Pack, 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com
MAY 31
TORRINGTON — Torrington Junior Rodeo, 6 p.m., Goshen County Fairgrounds. Information: fb.me/e/QSup6DOj
GERING — Summer Reading Kick-off, 3-5 p.m., Legion Park
SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
MAY 31, JUNE 14
Torrington — Junior Rodeo, 6 p.m., Goshen County Fairgrounds.
JUNE 1 — JUNE 4
BRIDGEPORT — Camp Clarke Days, various locations. Key activities, Sat. June 3, from 7:30 a.m. — midnight, including parade, 11 a.m. Details: www.facebook.com/campclarkedays.
JUNE 1, JUNE 3,
JUNE 8-JUNE 9, JUNE 10
SCOTTSBLUFF — Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
JUNE 2-4
ALLIANCE — Route 385 Cruisers 22nd annual Thunder on the Prairie, Alliance Central Park.
CRAWFORD — High School Rodeo, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Crawford Rodeo Grounds, W. Main St.
JUNE 2
SCOTTSBLUFF — Fermented Friday, live music by Stephen Castle, 6 p.m., Papa Moon Craft Ciders, 230975 County Road J.
JUNE 2, 9
SCOTTSBLUFF — Fermented Friday, 6 p.m., Papa Moon Craft Ciders, 230975 County Road J. Live Music, Stephen Castle.
JUNE 3
HARRISBURG — Banner County Historical Day. Events start with 7 a.m. Pancake Feed; Parade at 10;30 a.m., entertainment and more. Information: Kurt Baker, Historical Society President, 1-308-230-0279.
TORRINGTON —Trailblazer Cup, 7 a.m., Goshen County Disc Golf, EWC. Information: fb.me/e/4krwbtmBg
HARRISON — Village Wide Yard Sales, 8 a.m-2 p.m.
GERING — United Way Color Dash, 8 a.m., Five Rocks Amphitheater. Information: uwwn.org/colordash.
HARRISON — Agate Fossil Beds Anniversary, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.
CRAWFORD – Crawford Mud Truck Racing, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Crawford City Park. Cost: $10, adults; kids, 6-12, $5.
BAYARD — Faith Theater, 5:30 p.m., near the Chimney Rock Pioneer Cemetery. Information: Jerry Fegler, 408-631-3770
JUNE 3 — 4
SCOTTSBLUFF — The Monument Iris Society annual Iris Show & Sale, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, 12 to 3 p.m., University of Nebraska Panhandle Research & Extension Center.
JUNE 3
GERING — National Trails Day Guided Hike, 9 a.m., Scotts Bluff National Monument.
JUNE 4
CRAWFORD — Performance, “Clue,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
CHADRON — Dawes County Historical Museum Garden Party, 2-4 p.m, Dawes County Historical Museum, 341 Country Club Road.
BAYARD — Faith Theater, 5:30 p.m., near the Chimney Rock Pioneer Cemetery. Information: Jerry Fegler, 408-631-3770.
JUNE 5
TORRINGTON — Launch of Summer Reading Program, 3 P.M., Goshen County Library
JUNE 5-9
SCOTTSBLUFF — Snack Camp, 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Elodie’s Oddities, 102 E. Overland. Details: fb.me/e/3eMlKeufe
JUNE 5, JUNE 6,
JUNE 8, JUNE 9
SCOTTSBLUFF — Snack Camp, 9:30 a.m., Elodie’s Oddities, 102 E. Overland. Details: elodiesoddities.com/event/snack-camp
JUNE 6, JUNE 14,
JUNE 17, JUNE 27
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Leader of the Pack, 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JUNE 7
SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
JUNE 9-10
CHADRON – Chadron State Park Anniversary Celebration. Activities starting 5 p.m., June 9 and going through 5 p.m., June 10.
JUNE 9-10, JUNE 15,
JUNE 21
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JUNE 9-11
SIDNEY — Gold Rush Days, Sidney Legion Park, 658 Glover Road. Details: www.sidneygoldrushdays.org or www.facebook.com/SidneyGoldRushDays.
JUNE 10
SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Regional Airport annual Airport Appreciation Day, EAA Chapter 608. Details: fb.me/e/3pXhgIAfU
SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College Cougar Golf Classic, 8 a.m Cost: $75 per golfer Register online: bit.ly/3zVugDt. Proceeds benefit WNCC athletic scholarship fund.
GERING — Gering Merchant Summer Bash, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Gering Civic Plaza. Details: fb.me/e/1dCAH7Clq
JUNE 11
TERRYTOWN — Community Fishing Event, Terry’s Lake, 4-7 p.m.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Showing, PTSD 911 Screening, 6:30 p.m., Midwest Theater. Details: www.ptsd911movie.com
JUNE 14
SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
JUNE 14, JULY 12, AUG. 9
HAWK SPRINGS — Annual Hawk Springs Community Hamburger Fries, 5-7 p.m., Hawk Springs Community Center. All proceeds benefit building maintenance fund. Information: Wendy Blackos, 308-641-9578.
JUNE 22
SCOTTSBLUFF — Showing, “How to Train Your Dragon, 1:30 p.m., Midwest Theater.
GERING — Welcoming Communities Conference, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Gering Civic Center. Event by Panhandle Partnership and Empowering Families. Cost: $50. Details: bit.ly/3ApVouS
JUNE 23-JUNE 24
Robidoux Rendezvous, Five Rocks Amphitheater. Information: https://www.robidouxrendezvous.com/
JULY 13-16
GERING — Oregon Trail Days celebration. Information: www.oregontraildays.com
JULY 15
GERING — Sara Evans Concert, 6 p.m., Five Rocks Amphitheater.
CHADRON — Fur Trade Days
JULY 15
CHADRON — Class Reunion High School Class of 1978
AUG. 9- AUG. 12
Old West Balloon Fest. Information: theoldwestballoonfest.com.
SEPT. 8-10
BAYARD — Chimney Rock Pioneer Days. Details: fb.me/e/11wGGwpEi
SEPT. 23
SCOTTSBLUFF — Live performance, Austn Skalecki, 5-8 p.m., Flyover Brewing Company. Details: fb.me/e/XircqtAY
SEPT. 30
GERING — Platte Valley Companies’ Monument Marathon. Information: monumentmarathon.com.
OCT. 27
SCOTTSBLUFF — WNCC Alumni & Friends Banquet