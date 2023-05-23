Calendar items run as space is available and include events that are open to the public. Submit calendar items at starherald.com/events or by emailing news@starherald.com. Items should be submitted at least one week in advance.

MAY 21, JULY 16,

AUG. 20, SEPT. 17

SCOTTSBLUFF — Gardening Classes, Meadowlark Hearth, 120024 Everett Drive. Cost: $10 per class or $50 for 8 classes. Information: meadowlarkhearth@gmail.com or fb.me/e/JWXSbDt0.

MAY 23

ALLIANCE — Perfect Blend with BBDC, featuring Community Action Health Center, 9:15 a.m., Box Butte Development Corp., 502 Box Butte Ave.

ALLIANCE — May Book Club, 1 p.m., Alliance Public Library.

ALLIANCE — Open Studio, 2 p.m., Knight Museum and Sandhills Center.

MAY 24

Cirrus House Block Party, 11:30 a.m., Cirrus House, 1509 First Ave.

ALLIANCE — Fiber Arts Club, 2-3 p.m., Alliance Public Library, 1750 Sweetwater Ave., #101.

SCOTTSBLUFF — Pet Health Fair, with Panhandle Humane Society, 2:30-5 p.m., Uptown Scottsbluff. Information: fb.me/e/reLiS33AH

SCOTTSBLUFF — Nebraska Nature Nerd Trivia night, 6-8 p.m., Flyover Brewing Company. Details: fb.me/e/F8l2RJTu

SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

LUSK — Speaker, Historian Randy Kane, historical events from Dawes and Sioux Counties, 6 p.m., Niobrara County Library, 425 S. Main St. Bus tour to follow on June 17.

MAY 25

TORRINGTON — Advanced planning for death, 1 p.m., First Wyoming United Presbyterian Church, 2972 Main St.

SIDNEY — Chamber Social Hour, Lazy S. Ranch, 5:30 p.m., 2472 County Road 131.

CHADRON — Weekly American Legion Meal, 5:30-7 p.m. Adults, $10; students, $8; children, $2.

ALLIANCE — Adult Summer Reading Painting Workshop, 6 p.m., Alliance Public Library.

MAY 25-MAY 30

CRAWFORD — Fort Robinson Riding Trip. Information: bit.ly/44ioNVr

MAY 26

SCOTTSBLUFF — Monet Tulips Paint Party, 6:30 p.m., Elodie’s Oddities, 102 E. Overland.

GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

MAY 26-29

BRIDGEPORT — Camp Clarke Raiders Spring Rendezvous. Information: Leroy Eichthaler, 308-279-0574 or Nancy Eichthaler, 308-279-0659.

MAY 27

HEMINGFORD — Farmers Market, 8-11 a.m., Hemingford Legion.

BRIDGEPORT — EMS Week BBQ & Open House, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Morrill County ALS, 1320 S Street.

MAY 28

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Leader of the Pack, 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

MAY 28, May 30

GERING — Pioneers Home Baseball Game. Visit www.wnpioneers.com/schedule for details.

MAY 30

TORRINGTON — Autogrinder Karoke, 6 p.m., 307 Sports Bar & Grill. Information: fb.me/e/Q2uDinW3

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Leader of the Pack, 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com

MAY 31

TORRINGTON — Torrington Junior Rodeo, 6 p.m., Goshen County Fairgrounds. Information: fb.me/e/QSup6DOj

GERING — Summer Reading Kick-off, 3-5 p.m., Legion Park

SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

MAY 31, JUNE 14

Torrington — Junior Rodeo, 6 p.m., Goshen County Fairgrounds.

JUNE 1 — JUNE 4

BRIDGEPORT — Camp Clarke Days, various locations. Key activities, Sat. June 3, from 7:30 a.m. — midnight, including parade, 11 a.m. Details: www.facebook.com/campclarkedays.

JUNE 1, JUNE 3,

JUNE 8-JUNE 9, JUNE 10

SCOTTSBLUFF — Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

JUNE 2-4

ALLIANCE — Route 385 Cruisers 22nd annual Thunder on the Prairie, Alliance Central Park.

CRAWFORD — High School Rodeo, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Crawford Rodeo Grounds, W. Main St.

JUNE 2

SCOTTSBLUFF — Fermented Friday, live music by Stephen Castle, 6 p.m., Papa Moon Craft Ciders, 230975 County Road J.

JUNE 2, 9

SCOTTSBLUFF — Fermented Friday, 6 p.m., Papa Moon Craft Ciders, 230975 County Road J. Live Music, Stephen Castle.

JUNE 3

HARRISBURG — Banner County Historical Day. Events start with 7 a.m. Pancake Feed; Parade at 10;30 a.m., entertainment and more. Information: Kurt Baker, Historical Society President, 1-308-230-0279.

TORRINGTON —Trailblazer Cup, 7 a.m., Goshen County Disc Golf, EWC. Information: fb.me/e/4krwbtmBg

HARRISON — Village Wide Yard Sales, 8 a.m-2 p.m.

GERING — United Way Color Dash, 8 a.m., Five Rocks Amphitheater. Information: uwwn.org/colordash.

HARRISON — Agate Fossil Beds Anniversary, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.

CRAWFORD – Crawford Mud Truck Racing, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Crawford City Park. Cost: $10, adults; kids, 6-12, $5.

BAYARD — Faith Theater, 5:30 p.m., near the Chimney Rock Pioneer Cemetery. Information: Jerry Fegler, 408-631-3770

JUNE 3 — 4

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Monument Iris Society annual Iris Show & Sale, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, 12 to 3 p.m., University of Nebraska Panhandle Research & Extension Center.

JUNE 3

GERING — National Trails Day Guided Hike, 9 a.m., Scotts Bluff National Monument.

JUNE 4

CRAWFORD — Performance, “Clue,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

CHADRON — Dawes County Historical Museum Garden Party, 2-4 p.m, Dawes County Historical Museum, 341 Country Club Road.

BAYARD — Faith Theater, 5:30 p.m., near the Chimney Rock Pioneer Cemetery. Information: Jerry Fegler, 408-631-3770.

JUNE 5

TORRINGTON — Launch of Summer Reading Program, 3 P.M., Goshen County Library

JUNE 5-9

SCOTTSBLUFF — Snack Camp, 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Elodie’s Oddities, 102 E. Overland. Details: fb.me/e/3eMlKeufe

JUNE 5, JUNE 6,

JUNE 8, JUNE 9

SCOTTSBLUFF — Snack Camp, 9:30 a.m., Elodie’s Oddities, 102 E. Overland. Details: elodiesoddities.com/event/snack-camp

JUNE 6, JUNE 14,

JUNE 17, JUNE 27

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Leader of the Pack, 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JUNE 7

SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

JUNE 9-10

CHADRON – Chadron State Park Anniversary Celebration. Activities starting 5 p.m., June 9 and going through 5 p.m., June 10.

JUNE 9-10, JUNE 15,

JUNE 21

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JUNE 9-11

SIDNEY — Gold Rush Days, Sidney Legion Park, 658 Glover Road. Details: www.sidneygoldrushdays.org or www.facebook.com/SidneyGoldRushDays.

JUNE 10

SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Regional Airport annual Airport Appreciation Day, EAA Chapter 608. Details: fb.me/e/3pXhgIAfU

SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College Cougar Golf Classic, 8 a.m Cost: $75 per golfer Register online: bit.ly/3zVugDt. Proceeds benefit WNCC athletic scholarship fund.

GERING — Gering Merchant Summer Bash, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Gering Civic Plaza. Details: fb.me/e/1dCAH7Clq

JUNE 11

TERRYTOWN — Community Fishing Event, Terry’s Lake, 4-7 p.m.

SCOTTSBLUFF — Showing, PTSD 911 Screening, 6:30 p.m., Midwest Theater. Details: www.ptsd911movie.com

JUNE 14

SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

JUNE 14, JULY 12, AUG. 9

HAWK SPRINGS — Annual Hawk Springs Community Hamburger Fries, 5-7 p.m., Hawk Springs Community Center. All proceeds benefit building maintenance fund. Information: Wendy Blackos, 308-641-9578.

JUNE 22

SCOTTSBLUFF — Showing, “How to Train Your Dragon, 1:30 p.m., Midwest Theater.

GERING — Welcoming Communities Conference, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Gering Civic Center. Event by Panhandle Partnership and Empowering Families. Cost: $50. Details: bit.ly/3ApVouS

JUNE 23-JUNE 24

Robidoux Rendezvous, Five Rocks Amphitheater. Information: https://www.robidouxrendezvous.com/

JULY 13-16

GERING — Oregon Trail Days celebration. Information: www.oregontraildays.com

JULY 15

GERING — Sara Evans Concert, 6 p.m., Five Rocks Amphitheater.

CHADRON — Fur Trade Days

JULY 15

CHADRON — Class Reunion High School Class of 1978

AUG. 9- AUG. 12

Old West Balloon Fest. Information: theoldwestballoonfest.com.

SEPT. 8-10

BAYARD — Chimney Rock Pioneer Days. Details: fb.me/e/11wGGwpEi

SEPT. 23

SCOTTSBLUFF — Live performance, Austn Skalecki, 5-8 p.m., Flyover Brewing Company. Details: fb.me/e/XircqtAY

SEPT. 30

GERING — Platte Valley Companies’ Monument Marathon. Information: monumentmarathon.com.

OCT. 27

SCOTTSBLUFF — WNCC Alumni & Friends Banquet