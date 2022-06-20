Hometowns weekly calendar

SCOTTSBLUFF

BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

JUNE 15-18

“Million Dollar Quartet,” Theatre West Summer Repertory Performance, 7:30 p.m., except June 11 matinée performance will be at 2 p.m., Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center. Tickets available starting May 1: twneb.com or at the Kelley Bean Box Office, 1601 E. 27th St. or by calling 308-635-3192.

JUNE 16

Bands on Broadway, 6 to 9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza, downtown Scottsbluff. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bandsonbroadway

Midwest Theatre Summer Matinée Madness showing Spirit Untamed, 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.

JUNE 17

Fermented Friday, Papa Moon Craft Ciders, 5:30 p.m.

JUNE 22

BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

JUNE 23

Bands on Broadway, 6 to 9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza, downtown Scottsbluff. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bandsonbroadway

Midwest Theatre Summer Matinée Madness showing “The Great Muppet Caper,” 1:30 p.m.. Admission is free.

JUNE 23-26

“Last Five Years,” Theatre West Summer Repertory Performance, 7:30 p.m., except June 26 matinée performance at 2 p.m., Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center. Tickets available starting May 1: twneb.com or at the Kelley Bean Box Office, 1601 E. 27th St. or by calling 308-635-3192.

JUNE 24-25

Robidoux Rendezvous, Quick and Dirty Bike Race. Information: https://www.robidouxrendezvous.com/

JUNE 26

Theatre West Twilight Garden Walk, 4 to 8 p.m.. Tickets are available from Theatre West Board Members or the Theatre West box office 308-635-6193. Information: 308-672-7509, 631-4282 or twneb.com.

JUNE 29

BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

JUNE 30

Bands on Broadway, 6 to 9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza, downtown Scottsbluff. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bandsonbroadway

Midwest Theatre Summer Matinée Madness showing “Puss in Boots,” 1:30 p.m., admission is free.

JUNE 30, JULY 1-2, JULY 7-9

“Clue On Stage,” Theatre West Summer Repertory Performance, 7:30 p.m., Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center. Tickets available starting May 1: twneb.com or at the Kelley Bean Box Office, 1601 E. 27th St. or by calling 308-635-3192.

GERING

JUNE 15

Geocaching, 5:30 p.m. Join the world’s largest treasure hunt with Brian Larson, Gering Library, 1055 P St. Wear comfortable shoes. Information: Gering library, 308-436-7433.

JUNE 17-18

High Plains Auto Club Rock ‘n’ Roll Father’s Day Classic Car Show. Friday, barbecue at Gering Civic Center, followed by cruise and ice cream social. Saturday, parade through downtown Gering, car show at Five Rocks Amphitheater. Information: Loren Hoatsan, 308-0765-2418 or Judy Hoatson, 308-641-4988. Announcements: www.facebook.com/highplainsautoclub1

JUNE 16

BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

JUNE 24

BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

JUNE 25

VFW Pancake Feed, 7 to 11 a.m., VFW Post 1681, 2710 N. 10th St. Adults, $10; Kids, 5-12, $5; kids under 4, free. Proceeds support Western Nebraska Veterans Home, veterans and their families.

JUNE 26

Theatre West Twilight Garden Walk, 4 to 8 p.m.. Tickets are available from Theatre West Board Members or the Theatre West box office 308-635-6193. Information: 308-672-7509, 631-4282 or twneb.com.

JULY 7-10

Oregon Trail Days, Longhorns on Parade, car shows, art shows, kiddie parades, concerts and more. Information: www.oregontraildays.com

JULY 8

Oregon Trail Rod & Custom Show, downtown Gering. Mike Minzey, 308-635-3978.

MITCHELL

JUNE 18

Festival of Hope, Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds. Information: http://www.festivalofhope.net/JULY 2

Concert in the Park, 4 p.m. until fireworks show. Talent contest. Informtion: Shane Reinpold, 308-641-1692.

JULY 26

Mitchell Chamber of Commerce meeting. Information: 308-623-2766

JULY 31-AUG. 7

Scotts Bluff County Fair. Information: www.scottsbluffcountyfairgrounds.com. Announcements: www.facebook.com/MitchellAreaChamber

AUG. 10-13

SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY — Old West Balloon Fest and U.S. Nationals Competition for Balloon Federation of America. Schedule of events: theoldwestballoonfest.com/

High Plains Riot, Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds. Jeremiah Gardner, 308-641-3697 or visit The High Plains Riot on Facebook.

ALLIANCE

JUNE 17

Bands on the Bricks held downtown Alliance, 6-9 p.m.

JUNE 18

Free Saturday Lunch at Haven on the Bricks-508 Box Butte, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

JUNE 20

County Commissioners Meeting at Courthouse, 9 a.m.

Technology Tutoring at the Alliance Public Library, 3-5 p.m.

JUNE 21

City Council Meeting at Library, 7 p.m.

JUNE 24

Bands on the Bricks held downtown Alliance, 6-9 p.m.

JUNE 25

Alliance VFW Poker Run, 8 a.m.

Funky Finds Flea Market at AHS, 9 a.m.

Free Saturday Lunch at Haven on the Bricks-508 Box Butte, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

JUNE 27

Technology Tutoring at the Alliance Public Library, 3-5 p.m.

JUNE 28

Tunes N Blooms – Open Mic/Jam Night at Carnegie Arts Center, 7 p.m.

JUNE 30

Cattle Capital Rodeo Play Days at Rodeo Grounds next to the Sandhills Drive In, Enter by 6 p.m. starts at 6:30 p.m.

JULY 1

Bands on the Bricks held downtown Alliance, 6-9 p.m.

HEMINGFORD

JUNE 14

Vacation Bible School at Hemingford Methodist Church, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

JUNE 15

Vacation Bible School at Hemingford Methodist Church, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Summer Reading Program at Hemingford Library, 1-4 p.m.

JUNE 16

Vacation Bible School at Hemingford Methodist Church, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Hemingford Food Pantry behind Mobius, 5-6 p.m.

JUNE 17

Vacation Bible School at Hemingford Methodist Church, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Bands on the Butte on Box Butte Ave., 6-9 p.m.

JUNE 19

Vacation Bible School at Hemingford Methodist Church, 10 a.m.

JUNE 21

Hemingford Chamber Meeting at Fallen Timber, 9 a.m.

Village Board Meeting at Utilities Office, 6 p.m.

JUNE 22

Summer Reading Program at Hemingford Library, 1-4 p.m.

JUNE 23

Hemingford Food Pantry behind Mobius, 5-6 p.m.

JUNE 29

Summer Reading Program at Hemingford Library, 1-4 p.m.

JUNE 30

Hemingford Food Pantry behind Mobius, 5-6 p.m.

CHADRON

JUNE 20

City of Chadron city council meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers 234 Main St.

JULY 4

Independence Day — city offices closed

JULY 5

City of Chadron city council meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers 234 Main St.

JULY 6

Fur Trade Days, Buckskinners primitive camp. More info: furtradedays.com

JULY 7

Fur Trade Days, Buckskinners primitive camp

Bands on Bordeaux, 6-9 p.m.

JULY 8

Fur Trade Days events

Buckskinners primitive camp, all day

Black Hills Raptor Center, 12:30 p.m., Dawes County Courthouse lawn

Puzzle Pieces historical scavenger hunt, 12:30 p.m., Downtown Plaza, second and main streets

The String Beans, 2 p.m., Dawes County Courthouse lawn

Traders’ Market, 4 p.m., Dawes County Courthouse lawn

Mac’s Carnival, 5 p.m. to midnight, E 2nd and Bordeaux streets

Classics in the Park Cruise Night, 5-7 p.m., downtown followed by park and show, 200 block of Main Street

Live entertainment, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., downtown plaza, main and 2nd streets

JULY 9

Buckskinners primitive camp, all day

9th annual Rob Brown Memorial Softball Tournament, Shumway Fields, all day

Rotary Colter Run, 2-mile, 5K, 10K, CSC Nelson Physical Activity Center. Register online:

tinyurl.com/ColterRun by July 8 at 10 p.m. or in-person from 6:30 to 7 a.m.

Traders’ Market opens 8 a.m., Dawes County Courthouse lawn

Parade of Historic Fur Trade Flags, 9:15 to 9:40 a.m., 400 Block of Main Street

Parade of Puppies, 9:45 a.m. to 10 a.m., 400 Block of Main Street

46th annual Lion’s Club Parade “Back to Normal, 10 a.m., 10th and Main streets to 1st and Main streets

Chadron Chamber of Commerce Ambassador’s BBQ, 11 a.m., Dawes County Courthouse Lawn

Ice Cream Social, 11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Chadron, 4th Street and Chadron Avenue

Classics in the Park Car Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wilson Park, 8th and Morehead streets

Rotary World Championship Buffalo Chip Throw, 1 p.m., 400 block of Main Street

Demolition Derby, 1 p.m., Dawes County Fairgrounds

Historical Cemetery Tour, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Greenwood Cemetery, 1588 U.S. Highway 20

Mac’s Carnival, 5 p.m. to midnight, E 2nd and Bordeaux streets

JULY 10

Buckskinners primitive camp, all day

9th annual Rob Brown Memorial Softball Tournament, Shumway Fields, all day

Horseshoe Tournament, 12:30 p.m., Lion’s Club Horseshoe pits, Main Street and Bellefourche Avenue

JULY 18

City of Chadron city council meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers 234 Main St.

POTTER-DIX

JUNE 24-25

Potter Car-Bowl, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., downtown Potter. Carshow, duckpin bowling, barbecue, music, craft show and more. Register: Lincolnhighwaycruisers.com. Information: 308-207-5908 or pottercarbow@gmail.com. Announcements: www.facebook.com/pottercarbowl/

JUNE 25

Taste of Nebraska, Railroad Park, 10:45 a.m. — 7 p.m. Visit https://www.facebook.com/pottercarbowl for more announcements on events during the Potter Car-Bowl.

SEPT. 3

KIMBALL

JUNE 18-19

Kimball FFA Father’s Day Weekend Progress Show, Kimball County Fairgrounds, all day long.

JULY 4

4th of July in Gotte Park.

AUG. 8-15

Kimball-Banner County Fair. Concert and rodeo events.

SEPT. 24

Demolition Derby.

SEPT. 24-25

ONGOING

First Monday: Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Kimball City Hall.

First and third Tuesday: Kimball County Commissioners Meeting, 9 a.m.

Third Monday: Airport Authority Board meeting, 6 p.m., Flight Center, Kimball Airport.

Second Tuesday: LB 840 Loan Advisory Board, 7:30 a.m., City Hall; Board of Public Works, 5 p.m., City Hall.

Second Wednesday: Tree Board, 5:30 p.m., Rotates every other month.

Third Tuesday: Kimball City Council, 6 p.m., city hall.

Last Monday: Housing Agency and Fair Housing Commission, 5 p.m., Kimball Public Library.

Fourth Tuesday: Parks & Recreation Board, 7 p.m., Kimball City Hall.

BRIDGEPORT

JULY 9

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus at the Morrill County Fairgrounds at 2 and 4:30 p.m. For advance tickets call Sarah Strawn 308-279-2626.

JULY 16-23

Morrill County Fair. Truck show July 15-16, tractor pull July 16, Rubber Check Race July 23. Information: https://www.facebook.com/morrillcountyfair/

AUG. 20

Greek Festival, Prairie Winds Community Center.

ONGOING

Bridgeport City Council, 7 p.m., every second Thursday of the month.

Morrill County Board of Commissioners, meets second and fourth Tuesday every month.

SIDNEY

JUNE 25

First day of Sidney Farmer’s Market, Hickory Square, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

JUNE 30

Heart of the Hills Benefit Dinner for Sullivan Hills Camp, Sidney Elks Lodge (1040 Jackson St.), 5-8 p.m. Contact kherrera@nlom.org for tickets.

JULY 2

Pay It Forward Bike Show (Leukemia benefit), 14th Avenue and Illinois Street, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., contact M2 Synthetics and Performance for info.

ONGOING

Wednesdays: Sidney Elks Burger Night, Sidney Elk Lodge (1040 Jackson St.), 5:30-7 p.m.

First, second and third Thursdays: Sidney Elks Lodge Bingo Night, Sidney Elk Lodge (1040 Jackson St.), 6-8 p.m.

HARRISON

JULY 11-14

Sioux County Fair. Hog wrestling, steer roping, demolition derby and more. Information: discovernwnebraska.com/sioux-county-fair/

BUSHNELL

AUG. 20

Bushnell Days.

MORRILL

JULY 16

MORRILL — Horsecreek Rendezvous Days. Class reunions, 5K walk/run, car show, historical walk, hamburger fry and free barbecue. Information: Pete Cawiezel, 308-641-1761, or email morrillrendezvous@gmail.com

BAYARD

SEPT. 9-SEPT. 11

Chimney Rock Pioneer Days. Information: https://www.facebook.com/ChimneyRockPioneerDays.