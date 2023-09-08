Speaker and musician David Marsh will present a program “Music From Around the World” on Monday, Sept. 11.

Marsh will speak at 6 p.m. at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library. This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska (HN), the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.

With over a dozen instruments and stories about each, Marsh entertains with music from around the world. This multi-cultural program is a musical expose of the influence that immigrants from around the world have had on our American culture. Audiences learn about the creativity of the folk who developed the instruments and musical styles, the role music has played in traditional cultures and the musical influences various cultures have had on one another in America.

“Music From Around the World” is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest humanities speakers bureau in the nation.