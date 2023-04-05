WESTCO has awarded a total of 15 scholarships to students from 13 high schools within the WESTCO trade area, for the 2022-23 WESTCO Scholarship Program.

WESTCO is pleased to announce Taren Hunter of Hemingford High School and Jayda Meyring of Alliance High School among this year’s recipients.

Hunter is the son of Shawn Hunter and Riki Hunter. He will attend Chadron State College in the fall.

Meyring is the daughter of Jay and Shauna Meyring. She will attend Texas Tech University in the fall, and study Equine Science and Agri-Business.

Recipients of the WESTCO Scholarship will each receive a $1,000 scholarship to further their education. The scholarship committee awarded these scholarships based on criteria, which included academic performance and a written essay. The WESTCO Scholarship Program is one of the many ways WESTCO supports our region’s youth and we wish these recipients a successful and bright future.