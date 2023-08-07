In Focus: Rubber Check Race Aug 7, 2023 32 min ago 0 1 of 4 Diamond 9's Casey Newlin passes off the baton to teammate Paxton Carrier in the finals of the Rubber Check Race. Diamond 9 took home a fourth-place finish. JEFF VAN PATTEN/STAR-HERALD A fan dances in the stands while 'Jump Around" plays during a break in action at the 40th annual Rubber Check Race. JEFF VAN PATTEN/STAR-HERALD Ashlee Miller passes the baton to Trevor Miller during Wright-Jobman Trucking's race against Broussard Trucking in the seminals. JEFF VAN PATTEN/STAR-HERALD Jayla Cares communicates with a teammate before JK Performance Horses time trial run. JEFF VAN PATTEN/STAR-HERALD Related to this story Most Popular From the Dynamics to the Eagles: Bandmate reflects on the early career of Randy Meisner Like many in the Scottsbluff area, former bandmate Larry Soto had been among those mourning in the wake of the news that Scottsbluff native, c… Announcing the Box Butte County Fair Queen Contestants The contestants in the 2023 Box Butte County Fair Queen Contest will take the stage on Wednesday, August 9 at 8 p.m. in the Grandstands. It sh… Record sales: Scotts Bluff County Fair 4-H and FFA Livestock Auction tops sales at $492,000 The 2023 Livestock Sale beat out previous years with a sale total of $492,000, rising above even last year's high of $437,350. Dark skies, dangling questions greet hundreds at 30th annual Nebraska Star Party Flatwater Free Press Vehicle theft victim hopes to recover her brother's ashes A Gering woman is hoping to recover a necklace containing the ashes of her deceased brother. It was in her vehicle, which was stolen earlier t…