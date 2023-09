AMES, Iowa — A Panhandle student was among more than 9,800 Iowa State University students recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester Dean’s List: Robert Graham Kovarik, 2, animal science.

Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.