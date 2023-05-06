September 25, 1928-May 2, 2023

Irene Kampbell, 94, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully at her home on May 2, 2023. She was born to George and Mollie (Martin) Ruppel on September 25, 1928, in Melbeta, Nebraska. Irene attended Hillcrest school before attending school in Scottsbluff. March 23, 1947, Irene and Leo Kampbell were united in matrimo united in matrimony at Zion Evangelical Church and the two were married for 60 years before Leo passed away in January 2008. To this union two children were born, Leslie "Les" and Lori Kampbell.

Irene was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her unyielding work ethic had her working alongside her spouse and son on their farm. When she wasn't working out in the fields, she kept their house in pristine condition where she also garnered a reputation for being a remarkable cook and baker. Irene always cherished the moments spent with her grand and great-grandchildren and never turned down the opportunity to have ice cream from Platte Valley Creamery.

A devout Christian, she was a member of Zion Evangelical Church and possessed an unwavering faith in God. Irene will be lovingly remembered, cherished, and missed.

A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 1-3 p.m., at Dugan Kramer Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andrew Griess officiating, on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, Leo.

Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home is assisting the family with all the arrangements. You can view details and send condolences and memorials through ww.dugankramer.com. Memorials may be made to Zion Evangelical Church.

She is survived by her son, Leslie "Les" (Shannon) Kampbell; daughter, Lori Kampbell; four grandchildren, Bryan (Aimee) Kampbell, Lindsay (Scott) Eisenmenger, Erin Kampbell, Stephanie (Gene) Marrill; and six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Leo; parents, George and Mollie (Martin) Ruppel; brothers, Harold Ruppel, Albert Ruppel, and Victor Ruppel.