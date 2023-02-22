The Nebraska women’s basketball team finally ended its longest losing streak of the season in strong fashion, with a 33-point road win against a ranked team.

The Huskers had its best shooting game of the season, firing out to an 11-point halftime lead and beating No. 25 Illinois 90-57 on Wednesday in Champaign, Illinois, to stop a four-game losing streak.

All five starters reached double-figures scoring.

Nebraska point guard Jaz Shelley had another strong all-around game with 26 points, including six threes on 11 attempts. Shelley also had six assists and four rebounds.

Senior forward Isabelle Bourne was a force inside again, scoring on 5 of her first 6 attempts, and finishing with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Alexis Markowski had 11 points, Sam Haiby had 12 and Maddie Krull had 11.

Nebraska avenged an earlier eight-point loss to the Illini. Illinois (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten) will have its first winning season in seven years and its first 20-win season in 14 years. The Illini were missing two players in the rotation due to injury. Makira Cook led Illinois with 16 points.

Nebraska (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) ended a stretch of seven straight losses in games against ranked teams, improving to 3-10 against ranked teams.

Nebraska making 59% of its field goals was a season-best. On two-point attempts, the Huskers were 26 for 37.

With a big third quarter, Nebraska opened up a 21-point lead.

In the second half, the Huskers kept scoring, while also getting stops, including a stretch where the Illini missed 10 of 11 shots. Nebraska used an 18-3 surge in the third quarter to take a 65-43 lead.

At halftime, Nebraska led 45-35. The second quarter included a stretch when Bounre scored six straight points on shots inside for a 36-30 lead.

Then another three from Shelley gave NU a 10-point lead. Shelley was 4 for 8 on threes in the first half. Nebraska scored 45 points in the first half without attempting a free throw. The Huskers were 20 for 30 shooting, and 5 for 13 on threes.

The start of the game was all offense, with Nebraska leading 26-23 after the first quarter. The defense in one stretch allowed Illinois to make five shots in seven attempts — but Nebraska was able to keep pace because Shelley made each of her first three attempts from beyond the arc.

Nebraska was 11-for-16 from the field in the first quarter. Illinois was 10 for 17.

Nebraska ends the regular season with a game against last-place Northwestern on Sunday.