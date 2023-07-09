Gering 10, Sidney 2

Alliance 7, Chadron 0

The Gering B&C Steel junior legion baseball team moved a win away from the Class B, Area 7 championship Saturday with a strong pitching performance from Barron Williams

Alliance stayed alive in the tournament after topping Chadron 7-0 in an elimination game.

Alliance is guaranteed a spot as they are hosting the state tournament.

Both games on Saturday were high scoring.

In the Alliance and Chadron game saw a close pitcher’s dual until the seventh. Alliance scored took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and neither team scored until the top of the seventh when Allianced added five runs on a single and six walks.

Gering led Sidney 5-0 after three innings.

It was enough for Williams, who kept Sidney's bats in check. He scattered four hits while striking out three and walking three.

Sidney’s lone two runs came in the fourth inning.

Gering added plated five more runs, one in the fifth and four in the sixth.

Gering managed nine hits in the contest. Isaiah Murillo, Lukah Schwery, and Dawson Elsen each had two hits in the contest. Ryland Ray had one hit with four RBI.

Sidney 3, Chadron 2

Gering 6, Alliance 5

The opening day of the Class B, Area 7 junior legion baseball tournament in Gering came down to the seventh innings in both contests Friday.

The opener saw Sidney score the winning run on a passed ball in the seventh inning.

Then in the second game Gering scored three times in the sixth inning to grab a 6-4 lead and then Colter Shellito got the final four outs to earn the save.

The Gering and Alliance contest battle throughout as both teams scored a run in the first inning.

Gering took a 3-1 lead in the second on an Isaiah Murillo single.

Alliance tied the game with two runs in the fourth, and then went up with a run in the fifth as Cody Galles doubled and scored on a ground out by Ethan Little Hoop.

Gering scored all three runs in the sixth inning with two outs.

Gering outhit Alliance 7-5. Murillo had two hits with three RBI for B&C, while Lukah Schwery had two runs scored.

Alliance was led at the plate by Garcia with two hits with a run scored and an RBI.

Bo Gable got the win on the mound for Gering, going 5 2/3 innings in striking out three and scattering five hits.